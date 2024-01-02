The Championship lost one of its best strikers in the summer when Ben Brereton Diaz decided that he wanted a new challenge away from his home nation.

Having hit the back of the net 38 times for Blackburn Rovers in the previous two seasons, Brereton Diaz - who gained notoriety for his call-up and subsequent goals for the Chile national team from 2021 onwards - opted to run his contract down at Ewood Park and seek something different.

He landed a contract at La Liga outfit Villarreal - something which had been in the works for months before the official announcement - but he has really struggled to make an impact for the Yellow Submarines, failing to score in his first 19 appearances.

Ben Brereton Diaz's Villarreal La Liga Stats 2023-24 Appearances 13 Average Minutes Per Game 22 Goals 0 xG 0.17 Assists 0 xA 0.22 Shots Per Game 0.3 Touches Per Game 8.5 Key Passes Per Game 0.2 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.2 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.1 Stats Correct As Of January 2, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

In November though, it was claimed that a whole host of Championship sides were keen on bringing Brereton Diaz back to England amid his struggles in Spain.

Leeds, West Brom, Southampton and Leicester linked with Brereton Diaz

As reported by TEAMtalk, Leicester City, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion were all considering moves for the Chile international, whilst Crystal Palace and Burnley of the Premier League were also interested.

They were joined by Leeds United, as in December, transfer guru Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport that the Whites could reignite their interest in the versatile forward after enquiring about his availabilty to Blackburn in the summer of 2022.

However, it appears that the out of favour attacker is going to be heading elsewhere in England and not to any of the previously linked clubs.

Brereton Diaz closing in on Sheffield United switch

According to journalist Nacho Sanchis of Spanish publication Relevo, Brereton Diaz is closing in on a switch to a Premier League club in the form of struggling Sheffield United.

The returning Chris Wilder has stressed the need for new players to help save the Blades from the drop back to the Championship, and it is thought that a deal is close to being agreed to send Brereton Diaz on loan to Bramall Lane, with no option to buy included, and he will add to the likes of Oli McBurnie and Cameron Archer as options at the top end of the pitch.

Villarreal are thought to want Brereton Diaz to go and rediscover his confidence in-front of goal, and having barely featured for his new Spanish side this season, and he could potentially return in the summer as a scorer of Premier League goals.

It is a blow to the multiple Championship clubs who wanted to apparently sign him though to bolster their promotion hopes, and especially West Brom, who have lost Matty Phillips to a long-term injury recently and have also seen loanee Jeremy Sarmiento depart back to Brighton after the termination of his loan deal.