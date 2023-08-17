Highlights Nottingham Forest have joined Championship trio Southampton, Leicester City, and Leeds United in their pursuit of Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

City are demanding around £15 million for Harwood-Bellis, deterring other Premier League clubs like Burnley, Fulham, and West Ham.

Harwood-Bellis is in the final year of his City contract, making this their last chance to cash in on him.

Championship trio Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United look to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the signing of Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

That's after journalist Alan Nixon reported that Premier League side Nottingham Forest are now also interested in signing the centre-back.

What interest is there in Harwood-Bellis?

Harwood-Bellis, who has previously made eight first-team appearances for Manchester City, has previously spent time out on loan with Blackburn, Anderlecht and Stoke City.

Last season then saw the defender link up with Burnley on a temporary basis, where he helped Vincent Kompany's side win promotion back to the Premier League, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

Now it seems that on the back of that, there is plenty more interest in emerging in the 21-year-old.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Telegraph's John Percy that Southampton, Leeds and Leicester were among the Championship clubs keen to sign Harwood-Bellis on loan.

Now it seems competition for the centre-back's signature is growing, with this latest update from Nixon claiming that Forest are now pushing for Harwood-Bellis, as they look to boost their defensive options before the window closes at the end of this month.

How much will Harwood-Bellis cost?

It was suggested earlier this week by Percy that Manchester City would be open to selling Harwood-Bellis during this summer's transfer window, providing the offer is right.

According to this update by Nixon, the Premier League champions are demanding a fee in the region of the £15million for the England youth international, which is said to have Burnley themselves, as well as other Premier League sides such as Fulham and West Ham, off a move for the defender.

Forest however, are apparently still hoping to agree a deal with City, with Steve Cooper's side said to be desperate to bring in new defenders while the window remains open.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Harwood-Bellis' contract with Manchester City, meaning this could in fact be the last chance for Pep Guardiola's side to cash in on the centre back.

Concerns for Championship trio

The news of Forest's entry into the race for Harwood-Bellis will no doubt be a concern for the likes of Leicester, Southampton and Leeds.

Not only does The City Ground side's Premier League status mean they ought to be a more appealing destination for Harwood-Bellis, but the financial benefits they enjoy from being a current top-flight side, ought to make this deal more affordable for them, than those other interested parties.

Need for defenders growing for Saints, Leeds and Leicester

That could of course be a blow for these three Championship sides as they look to strengthen their squads in the market.

All three have lost central defensive options this summer, with Mohammed Salisu leaving Southampton, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey departing Leicester, and Max Wober and Robin Koch moving on from Leeds.

That of course, means that all three would have benefitted from the addition of a centre back of Harwood-Bellis' quality, a deal that noow appears to be becoming trickier to do amid Forest's own interest.