Highlights Leeds United, Leicester City, and Middlesbrough are interested in signing Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, who had an outstanding season last year.

Brownhill's future at Burnley is uncertain, with his contract expiring next year and the arrival of Sander Berge pushing him down the pecking order.

Brownhill would be an excellent signing for any of the interested clubs, bringing valuable skills and performance to their midfield. Championship clubs face tough competition in signing him.

Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough are interested in signing Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, according to TEAMtalk.

Brownhill enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season as he scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions to help Vincent Kompany's side to the Championship title, wearing the captain's armband on a number of occasions, but he was left on the bench for the Clarets' opening Premier League game against Manchester City on Friday night.

The 27-year-old has no shortage of suitors this summer and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have had a long-standing interest in Brownhill, are "ready to test Burnley’s resolve" to keep him.

Fellow top flight clubs Crystal Palace and Everton are also said to be keen and a move to the latter would see Brownhill reunite with Sean Dyche, who brought him to Turf Moor in January 2020 from Bristol City.

But Brownhill is also attracting Championship attention, with Leeds, Leicester and Middlesbrough all eyeing a potential move for the midfielder.

What is the latest on Josh Brownhill's Burnley future?

Despite playing a key role in Burnley's promotion last season, Brownhill's future in Lancashire is looking increasingly uncertain.

The arrival of Sander Berge from Sheffield United seems to have pushed Brownhill down the pecking order and with just one year remaining on his contract, the Clarets could cash in on him this summer.

Kompany would reportedly like to keep hold of Brownhill and the Belgian was full of praise for the midfielder last season.

"He's brought that work-rate into the team this season. You know that he's a player who, if he gets into the right areas, has got the skills to finish, the skills to play a final ball, but he's given us so much more than that in terms of leadership and setting an example for the other lads," Kompany told the Burnley Express in February.

"He's got that blend that we spoke about. Players like Anass Zaroury become better and quicker when they're around senior players like [Johann Berg] Gudmundsson, Barnesy, Corky, Browny, so it's important to have that blend. I think that is something that has been in our squad, partly by design, partly inherited, and that has been key so far."

But Burnley are reluctant to lose Brownhill for free next year and "with the player no nearer to agreeing an extension" to his contract, "a parting of ways looks increasingly likely" as interest grows in his services.

Would Josh Brownhill be a good signing for Leeds United, Leicester City or Middlesbrough?

Brownhill would be an excellent signing for any of the interested parties.

While he was always a solid performer at Championship level, Brownhill has taken his game to another level under the guidance of Kompany and he was one of the stand-out midfielders in the second tier last season.

Leeds are in need of midfield reinforcements after the departures of Adam Forshaw and Marc Roca, while Tyler Adams' future remains uncertain.

Leicester could also look to strengthen in the middle of the park following the exits of Youri Tielemans and Nampalys Mendy and although the Foxes have brought in Harry Winks and Cesare Casadei, they could be forced back into the market if Wilfred Ndidi or Boubakary Soumare were to leave late in the window.

Middlesbrough have funds to reinvest after Chuba Akpom completed a move to Ajax in a deal worth up to £12.2 million and they could be tempted to make a move for Brownhill after Dan Barlaser struggled to make an impact in midfield in the opening games while captain Jonny Howson returns to full fitness.

It will be tough for Championship clubs to win the race for Brownhill given the reported Premier League interest, but it would be a huge coup for any second tier side to sign him this summer.