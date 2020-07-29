Leeds joined in race for 24-year-old by Spanish side

Leeds United have been joined in the race for defender Lucas Martinez Quarta by Spanish side Real Betis, according to El Intransigente.

United are heading back to the Premier League and fans are going to be excited about what the current transfer window might be able to bring in terms of new recruits.

Indeed, plenty of names are getting linked at the moment and, among them, is defender Martinez Quarta.

It’s widely accepted that Leeds need to add defensive recruits in the transfer market and that is what Martinez Quarta would be.

However, they are not alone in their quest to sign him by the sounds of things, with Betis also apparently keen on bringing him in.

The Verdict

Leeds need defenders.

Gaetano Berardi is out for most of next season, whilst Ben White could well not be at the club next season either.

Liam Cooper is the only real senior centre-half at the club right now and going into the Premier League that is not going to be enough.

It’s an area of priority in terms of needing improvement for the summer transfer window, then, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Whites are going to get on in sorting it out.