Leeds United have reportedly joined promotion rivals Middlesbrough and Sunderland in the race for Southampton striker Adam Armstrong ahead of what could promise to be a stunning deadline day transfer saga.

The latest development in Armstrong's future comes according to an update from journalist Craig Hope, who revealed Leeds' fresh interest on Mail Sport's live transfer deadline blog (12:46PM).

Developments on the south coast could have a huge say in the Championship promotion race, with fellow Saints striker Cameron Archer - formerly of Middlesbrough, of course - also linked with both Leeds and Sunderland, who are first and fourth respectively as they hunt for top-flight returns.

Boro, meanwhile, are fifth in the table but have shown no shortage of ambition over the last couple of weeks by signing the likes of Morgan Whittaker, Ryan Giles and Samuel Iling-Junior.

As per Hope's update, Armstrong could leave Southampton at some stage today amid interest from Leeds and Middlesbrough, despite Michael Carrick closing in on the signing of ex-Leicester man Kelechi Iheanacho.

Hope claims sources close to the Black Cats have played down interest in Armstrong, which was first called separately earlier today, but that could yet change if their proposed loan agreement for Liverpool prospect Jayden Danns falls through.

This morning, The Telegraph's live transfer deadline day blog (09:32AM) disclosed interest in Armstrong's services from Championship clubs, two of which were namechecked as Boro and Sunderland before Leeds' pursual was later called.

It was suggested that this development could potentially open the door for Cameron Archer to leave the club amid significant interest from the Championship, with Leeds said to be "in the box seat" to land his signature if Southampton green-light a move.

That update had played down a departure for Armstrong, but with the Newcastle United academy product now reportedly available to leave the club, it will certainly be interesting to see what that means for Archer's immediate future on the south coast.

Southampton's Adam Armstrong could be an inspired signing for Leeds United

Leeds are clearly intent on adding another striker despite Joel Piroe's strong form infront of goal this season, with the Dutchman having taken his tally up to twelve by scoring a brace in the 7-0 rout of Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon - but Armstrong would be a likely upgrade.

Their interest in Archer is both well-documented and entirely logical, as the former Preston North End and Middlesbrough loanee has previously shone at this level. But Armstrong, who boasts considerably more experience, could yet be a shrewder pickup as Leeds bid to return to the big time as champions.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to the Whites, with his 24th and final goal of the 2023/24 Championship campaign being the winner which broke Leeds hearts in last season's play-off final defeat to the Saints.

Adam Armstrong's career stats by club, via FotMob, as of February 3 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2014-2018 Newcastle United 21 0 2 2015-2016 Coventry City (loan) 40 20 5 2016-2017 Barnsley (loan) 35 6 4 2017-2018 Bolton Wanderers (loan) 23 3 0 2018 Blackburn Rovers (loan) 21 9 2 2018-2021 Blackburn Rovers 139 55 15 2021- Southampton 142 32 18

He was instrumental in Saints' promotion back to the Premier League, a division which he is admittedly struggling to crack once again this time around, though his significant goalscoring pedigree at this level certainly makes him an option worth pursuing.