Leeds join Italian giants in race for attacker, player wants transfer

Leeds United have joined the race for attacker Nicolas Gonzalez alongside a host of Italian clubs, according to Transfermarkt.

United are heading back to the Premier League and excitement is naturally growing amongst the supporters as they look forward to their long-awaited return to the top flight.

Naturally, supporters are also excited by the prospect of new players arriving this summer transfer window and, among them, could be forward Gonzalez.

According to the report, the striker wants to leave Stuttgart in the summer window with Leeds and the likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Atalanta all looking at him at the moment.

Some big names are linked, then, and it remains to be seen what else comes of this story from a Whites perspective.

The Verdict

Gonzalez helped Stuttgart return to the Bundesliga this season in Germany and it now looks as though he wants a fresh challenge.

Some big Italian clubs are evidently looking at him, then, but apparently so are Leeds and so it remains to be seen where he is going to end up.

Judging by the calibre of clubs looking at him, though, it is clear he has got some talent and with Leeds needing a new forward in the summer to bolster their options up front, perhaps he could be the one to come in.