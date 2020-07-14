Leeds issued warning over potential summer activity for PL return

Writing for The Mirror, Stan Collymore has urged Leeds United to avoid making the same mistakes as Aston Villa upon potential promotion to the Premier League in the next week or so.

Villa spent big last summer as they added to their squad ready for the Premier League but, amid claims that they were ‘doing a Fulham,’ they did their best to convince critics otherwise.

The league table, though, suggests recruitment perhaps could have been better – though they did sign some good players – and Collymore has told Leeds to avoid going down the same route if they are promoted to the top flight.

He wrote:

“What I hope is that they don’t make the same mistake Aston Villa made this season, spending £100million-plus on potential, as they already have the nucleus of an exceptional young team.”

The Verdict

The former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest striker has a point, too, because Leeds do have some very good young footballers at the club and Marcelo Bielsa has shown he is willing to give them a chance and help develop them.

Without doubt, there’s work to be done in terms of adding to the squad in the summer window but you’d not say a massive overhaul is needed for their potential Premier League return, and perhaps some clever tweaks would make more sense as they aim to reestablish themselves back in the big time.