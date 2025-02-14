Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has heaped praise on Gus Hamer for his form this season, as he admitted every player has a price amid talk Leeds United could try to sign the midfielder this summer.

The Blades have enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far, with Wilder’s men sitting second in the Championship table, with Leeds the only team above them.

Championship Table (as of 14/2/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 32 47 69 2 Sheffield United 32 23 67 3 Burnley 32 30 64 4 Sunderland 32 21 62

Whilst it has been a real collective effort from all connected to Sheffield United, Hamer has excelled, scoring seven goals and registering five assists, as well as impressing with his all-round game.

Gus Hamer transfer latest

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the former Coventry City man is attracting interest, with reporter Ben Jacobs claiming that Hamer is likely to be on Leeds’ radar in the summer as they target a new playmaker.

Losing Hamer to their Yorkshire rivals would be a real blow for the Blades, and when quizzed on the possibility of selling his star man by the Sheffield Star, Wilder talked up Hamer’s ability, although he wouldn’t rule out ‘conversations’ further down the line.

“Throughout a season there are always standout players, and he's been our standout player.

“I'm sure there's interest from a lot of good clubs and Leeds is a good club, a big club. We don't want to lose our best players. We lost one in the summer, which I was disappointed about, and we need to keep our best players and invest in them. But there's always when the time's right and the numbers are right there has to be conversations.

“But this is not the time for that, and Gus is contributing. He's got his head down and is fully focused. I thought his performance was outstanding on Wednesday night and he's going to be a big player for us in the run-in.”

Chris Wilder will have big ambitions at Sheffield United

This is a sensible message from Wilder, as he obviously wants to build around players like Hamer, but you can’t ever say a player is not for sale, as we know that money talks.

Clearly, a lot is going to depend on how the promotion race plays out, and if the Blades seal a return to the Premier League, it’s hard to imagine that Hamer will leave Bramall Lane.

However, if Sheffield United remain in the Championship, then it’s going to be very difficult to see Hamer sticking around, as he certainly has the talent to play at the highest level, whether that’s with Leeds or another club.

So, it’s something that could come about in the summer, but the only focus for Hamer right now will be helping Sheffield United get back to the top-flight.