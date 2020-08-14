Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘Leeds is a backward step’, ‘Don’t understand’ – These Fulham fans offer a mixed reaction to outgoing player news

Published

5 mins ago

on

Fulham have lost young prospect Cody Drameh to Leeds United, with the right-back heading out of Craven Cottage ahead of the club’s Premier League return.  

Drameh hasn’t featured for Fulham’s senior side, which has led to him exploring other options, with Leeds keen to take the 18-year-old on.

An announcement from Fulham and Leeds have confirmed the transfer is now done, with Drameh signing a four-year deal at Elland Road, presumably with the promise of a path to the first-team under Marcelo Bielsa.

Of course, Leeds and Fulham are preparing for the same challenge next season in the Premier League after winning promotion, which does mean a needle between the two sets of supporters is growing.

In the eyes of a few Fulham fans, Drameh moving to Leeds is no issue, but others are disappointed to see him moving on to a rival.

We dive into some reaction here…

There wasn’t much disappointment from those fans, but others were concerned at seeing Drameh leave for Leeds and another academy player departing…


