‘Leeds is a backward step’, ‘Don’t understand’ – These Fulham fans offer a mixed reaction to outgoing player news

Fulham have lost young prospect Cody Drameh to Leeds United, with the right-back heading out of Craven Cottage ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Drameh hasn’t featured for Fulham’s senior side, which has led to him exploring other options, with Leeds keen to take the 18-year-old on.

An announcement from Fulham and Leeds have confirmed the transfer is now done, with Drameh signing a four-year deal at Elland Road, presumably with the promise of a path to the first-team under Marcelo Bielsa.

Of course, Leeds and Fulham are preparing for the same challenge next season in the Premier League after winning promotion, which does mean a needle between the two sets of supporters is growing.

In the eyes of a few Fulham fans, Drameh moving to Leeds is no issue, but others are disappointed to see him moving on to a rival.

We dive into some reaction here…

Now is when we need proven talent to help us stay up. Best of luck to lads in development. If Leeds wants to invest in unproven talent now that they're promoted, that's an interesting strategy for staying up. Good luck to them both. — David (@sloVespa) August 13, 2020

He won’t be any good otherwise we wouldn’t have let him go, Leeds is a backwards step, they haven’t been in top flight since days of teletext — sean (@secravencottage) August 13, 2020

Thing is we have Odoi, Christie and Sessegnon who all play the same position and if he couldn’t shift any of them it’s no loss! — Paul Combe (@PaulCombe) August 13, 2020

There wasn’t much disappointment from those fans, but others were concerned at seeing Drameh leave for Leeds and another academy player departing…

Yet another talented youth player let go for next to nothing! What is going on with our academy? One of the best in the country yet we let all the talent leave for nothing! — J9_FFC (@MrJ9_FFC) August 13, 2020

Leeds fans asking if he’s good – we don’t know. He never got a chance (ever to be honest) but he’s deemed highly rated, and deserves his chance — 𝒞𝒽𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉𝒾𝒶𝓃𝑒 (@urghbusani) August 13, 2020

I don’t understand our club , why let a good academy player leave — midnightflyer (@midnightflyer4) August 13, 2020

Let’s hope that doesn’t come back and bite us! Was there something said about learning lessons? — Neil Jackson (@RaggyMonkey) August 13, 2020

😞should have kept and loaned out — paul hitchins (@hitchp1) August 13, 2020