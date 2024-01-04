Highlights Any deal for Kieffer Moore depends on Bournemouth finding a replacement for him in the first team.

Several clubs, including Leeds United and Ipswich Town, are interested in signing Moore this January.

Moore has to weigh his options carefully, as a move to a Premier League club may not guarantee him regular playing time.

Any deal to sign Kieffer Moore this January will be dependent on Bournemouth signing a replacement for the forward.

According to Alex Crook, the Cherries could be convinced to let the striker depart the club but only if they can fill his place in the first team squad.

Moore has struggled for game time under Andoni Iraola this season, but he has still featured seven times in the Premier League.

The impressive form of Dominic Solanke has made it difficult for the Wales international to stake a claim in the starting lineup, which has led to speculation over his future.

However, the Premier League side would be short of options should they sell Moore and not replace him.

Several clubs interested in Kieffer Moore

A report earlier this week claimed that several clubs are chasing the signature of Moore this window.

The likes of Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Birmingham City, West Brom and Sunderland have all set their sights on the 31-year-old.

Middlesbrough are also weighing up a move for the striker, as Michael Carrick’s side looks to gain ground in the race for a play-off place.

Moore’s former side Cardiff City are also interested in a move for the Welshman.

He spent 18 months with the Bluebirds from August 2020 to January 2022 before making the switch to Bournemouth.

Moore was an important figure at Cardiff during that time, contributing 25 goals from 64 league appearances.

The striker bagged an impressive 20 goals during his first campaign with the club, helping the team earn an eighth place finish in the Championship.

This earned him a move to Bournemouth, who secured promotion in 2022 with a second place finish in the division.

Moore has since made 34 appearances in the Premier League, including 12 starts, where he has contributed five goals.

Championship table

Leeds and Ipswich find themselves competing for a top two spot in the Championship this season, which could be the most appealing proposition for the forward.

However, the possibility of earning more regular playing time may see him decide that the likes of Birmingham, West Brom or Boro would be a better option.

The potential to return to Cardiff could also be quite appealing given the success he had with the club prior to his move to the Vitality Stadium two years ago.

However, any move will have to wait until Bournemouth secure a replacement for the veteran forward, which means any deal involving Moore could drag into the later stages of the month.

A lot to weigh up for Moore

Moore has a lot to weigh up when it comes to his next potential destination.

A move to Leeds or Ipswich would see him competing for a Premier League place, but there is no guarantee he would earn regular minutes.

Dropping down to the Championship to still be on the bench doesn’t seem particularly worthwhile, so a move to the likes of Middlesbrough or Cardiff may be a better option.

Bournemouth have time to find a replacement, so there is still hope for these Championship clubs that a deal can be secured this month.