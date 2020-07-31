Leeds interest in Spanish attacker emerges, offers already on table

Espanyol man Raul de Tomas is getting linked with a move to Leeds United in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish paper AS.

The player joined the La Liga side in the January window from Benfica, but could not help them avoid relegation from Spain’s top tier since the restart.

Now, then, he could be on the move in the transfer window and Leeds are named as a side that is interested in him, though it sounds as though competition for him could be fierce.

A number of Spanish sides are thought to have offered to take the player on loan for next season, though if Espanyol would rather get him off of the wage bill then perhaps an opening is presenting itself to Leeds.

The Verdict

de Tomas scored four goals in 14 appearances for Espanyol since arriving in January but it wasn’t enough for them to stay up in La Liga.

Even so, it appears as though a fair few sides are keen on him over in Spain, and Marcelo Bielsa is also thought to be a fan of him too.

Who wins this race remains to be seen, then, with Spanish clubs already making their move by offering a loan option.