Leeds insider delivers hopeful Hernandez injury update

Taking part in a Leeds United Q&A for the Yorkshire Evening Post, reporter Graham Smyth has said that there is hope around the club that Pablo Hernandez will be involved in some capacity this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship.

United returned to second-tier action on Sunday afternoon away at Cardiff City and succumbed to a 2-0 defeat thanks to goals from Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel.

Indeed, the Whites looked a little shy of their usual levels – perhaps to be expected – and Hernandez’s absence – again, perhaps to be expected – was pretty blatant.

Naturally, fans will hope he can be involved next weekend with a huge clash with promotion rivals Fulham on the horizon and, after a question from a fan concerning his fitness, Smyth offered a positive take.

He said:

“If Pablo Hernandez’ injury was as slight as Leeds were suggesting and he returns to training on Wednesday as Marcelo Bielsa expected, then we might well see him involved on Saturday.

“I think he will be in the squad. Every finger in the city will be crossed for that. Roberts looked tired yesterday but didn’t appear to be carrying a knock to me. We’ll be speaking to Marcelo again later in the week for a full update on player availability. ”

The Verdict

A player of Hernandez’s calibre is always going to be missed when he’s out injured and so that was the case on Sunday afternoon.

It does sound only a minor issue, though, and having him back for Fulham – as the hope appears to be – would be a big boost for the Whites as they go in search of a potentially pivotal three points on their Elland Road return.