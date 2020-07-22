Leeds in race with European powerhouse for potential £20m+ signing

Leeds United and Inter Milan are thought to be battling it out for the signing of defender Lucas Martinez Quarta right now, as the Whites go on the hunt for additions ahead of a return to the Premier League.

El Intransigente is reporting that the Whites and the Nerazzurri are locked in a race for the defender, with Leeds looking to add to that area perhaps most urgently, given the current situations with both Ben White and Gaetano Berardi.

However, the report also reveals that Leeds are currently unwilling to pay the £22.5 million release clause that is in the 24-year-old’s contract at River Plate, so it remains to be seen if some negotiation can be done or whether Inter Milan are able to steal ahead in the race.

The Verdict

Though it’s not a positive development in terms of a transfer, this story might still make Leeds fans smile.

It’s a reminder they are back in the big time, with big fees quoted and talk of Inter Milan battling them for a signing.

Whether or not they sign Martinez remains to be seen, though, but you can bet if they are keen the draw of Marcelo Bielsa will have some impact given both men are Argentinian.