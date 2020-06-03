Leeds in line for financial boost, report reveals

As per Football Insider, Leeds United are in line for an £8m financial gain in the near future thanks to owed transfer payments.

United are in a strong position financially – certainly compared to where they have been in the recent past – and Andrea Radrizzani and his staff should be praised for a lot of the work they have done in getting the club ready for the Premier League.

Sealing promotion will be the ultimate financial boost, of course, but they have at least recouped some more transfer money from player exits, to the sum of £8m.

This won’t be the whole amount of what they are owed, of course, with transfer deals often set out in instalments given their increase in size.

With what has gone on of late, though, perhaps we’ll see a summer window that bucks the trend.

The Verdict

Leeds have got their eyes firmly on the promotion prize and what that could do for the club in terms of their long-term future really can’t be underplayed.

Any money coming through the door given recent events, meanwhile, will be welcomed and it’s a handy sum to keep things ticking over as we head towards a season restart.