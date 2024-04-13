Highlights Deeney was a goal-scoring threat against AFC Bournemouth, Leeds United, and Huddersfield Town throughout his career.

Regular watchers of the EFL and the Premier League over the last decade or so know just what a handful former Walsall, Watford and Birmingham City forward Troy Deeney could be on his day.

Strong and powerful, but also possessing excellent technical ability, Deeney has forged a professional career spanning four clubs and 628 appearances to date.

During those matches, the now 35-year-old has registered an impressive 258 direct goal contributions, scoring 182 goals and turning creator on 76 occasions.

There are not many clubs that Deeney has not caused an issue or two throughout his career, especially in the EFL. However, when looking at his goals and assists record, three clubs stand out in particular - AFC Bournemouth, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United.

Leeds, Huddersfield and Bournemouth's Deeney problem

Indeed, all three of those sides are clubs Deeney enjoyed great success against throughout his career in terms of goals and assists.

In fact, according to Transfermarkt, they are the clubs that Deeney has scored the most goals against during his playing days. The former Watford number nine netted eight times against AFC Bournemouth, for example, whilst he scored seven goals up against each of Huddersfield and Leeds.

Furthermore, Deeney also registered a few assists against these clubs, taking his direct goal contributions against all three during his career to 10.

Troy Deeney's goal record versus AFC Bournemouth, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town, as per Transfermarkt Opponent Matches played Goals Assists Total goal contributions AFC Bournemouth 14 8 2 10 Leeds United 16 7 3 10 Huddersfield Town 17 7 3 10

Troy Deeney's record vs AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth are the club Deeney netted the most times against during his career, with eight goals against the Cherries in 14 appearances against them.

Deeney actually faced Bournemouth three times whilst still playing at Walsall, but it wasn't until his move to Watford that he would net against the Cherries.

The goals were worth the wait, however, with Deeney scoring a hat-trick and registering a single assist as Watford beat Bournemouth 6-1 at Vicarage Road in August 2013.

With Watford and Bournemouth both promoted to the Premier League in 2014/15, Deeney and the Cherries did battle on plenty of occasions in the top-flight, and Deeney often turned up against them.

In 2016/17, for example, the Watford skipper netted in both league fixtures against Bournemouth that season, with both matches ending in 2-2 draws.

Another match in which Deeney produced a fine performance against the Cherries came in February 2019, with the Watford skipper scoring two and assisting once in a 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Finally, in January 2020, Deeney and Watford registered their first win over Bournemouth in the Premier League, with the forward netting the Hornets' second in a 3-0 victory that day.

Troy Deeney's goals against Leeds United

Leeds were another side Deeney faced early in his career at Walsall but went goalless against, registering just one assist against the Whites in a 2009 League One clash.

In fact, Deeney went goalless on his first nine matches against Leeds, but from then on in, compiled misery on the Whites.

The Watford striker netted once in a 6-1 win over Leeds in 2012, and the following season, scored three goals against the Whites over two fixtures, helping Watford take four points off them that season.

In Watford's promotion-winning campaign in 204/15, Deeney was at it once again. Having already netted against Leeds in a Watford win earlier that season, the Hornets skipper scored and assisted at Elland Road to help Watford conjure up a 3-2 victory having been 2-0 down in the match.

Huddersfield Town could not stop Deeney either

Like against Bournemouth and Leeds, Deeney's goals against mostly came against them whilst at Watford. However, he did net twice against the Terriers for Walsall in a 4-3 win for the Yorkshire-based side in 2010.

Deeney enjoyed much greater success agaInst Huddersfield as a Hornet, however, particularly in the early years of the Pozzo reign.

The Watford striker netted once each in two wins against Huddersfield in 2012/13, for example, and once again the following two seasons. During those matches, Deeney also registered three assists.

The 35-year-old's goalscoring habits continued post-Watford against the Terriers, too, with his last goal against the club coming last season in a 2-1 defeat at the John Smith's Stadium.

Leeds, Bournemouth and Huddersfield will be glad to see the back of Deeney

All in all, Leeds, Bournemouth and Huddersfield all suffered a similar thorn in their sides over the years - Troy Deeney.

Although struggling for goals against the three respected clubs early in his career when at Walsall, he would soon make up for it at Watford.

Against each of them, the former Watford skipper registered 10 direct goal contributions - evidence that the club's defences simply could not handle him when he was on form.

No doubt all three sides and their supporters will have been glad to see the back of Deeney when he turned his hand to management earlier this year.