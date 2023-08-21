Leeds United's pursuit of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara for the last few weeks could now be a lot more complicated than first thought.

In need of reinforcements in their engine room, the Whites have targeted a deal for 27-year-old Finland international Kamara, with the Yorkshire Evening Post revealing that the ex-Arsenal man has been on their radar last month.

With a week and a half until the end of the transfer window though, other clubs have now joined the race for the midfielder's services.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Leeds have been in discussions with Kamara and Rangers which was already known, but two of their Championship rivals who would be expected to be in the promotion running are also keen.

Both Middlesbrough and Coventry City are said to have been in contact with the Gers over a deal for Kamara, however it is still Leeds who are pushing the hardest at this moment in time.

Both Boro and the Sky Blues have money readily available to them through the sales of Chuba Akpom and Gustavo Hamer within the last two weeks, and they could be ready to splash the cash on Kamara, who has played 52 times for the Finland national team.

Kamara had been regularly featuring for Rangers before Michael Beale arrived as head coach back in December, racking up over 50 appearances in each of the previous two full seasons, but following his arrival from QPR he did not select Kamara in the starting 11 too often.

And with Rangers having made several new signings in many positions this summer for significant transfer fees, Kamara is one player that they could recoup some cash from as his future has been made incredibly clear.

What has Michael Beale said on Glen Kamara's Rangers future?

Despite being a key Rangers player for a number of years, it doesn't look as though the Finland international has a future at Ibrox anymore.

As per the Daily Record (12 August, page 61), Mick Beale revealed that Kamara would be departing Rangers before the transfer window slams shut on September 1, but a move so far has not arisen.

Kamara has not been in a matchday squad at all for the Gers so far in 2023-24 and it now remains to be seen which club he ends up at in the next week and a half.

How much would Glen Kamara cost to buy?

Reports from Scotland earlier on in the summer have suggested that any deal for Kamara to depart Ibrox would be one that the club profit significantly from.

It has been claimed that the Gers have put a £5 million price-tag on Kamara's head, and should they rake in that money then they will have made a significant mark-up, having only signed him in 2019 for £50,000 from Dundee.

With two years remaining on his contract as well, Kamara will not be exiting for a cut-price fee and clubs will have to get their chequebooks out to prize him away from the blue half of Glasgow.