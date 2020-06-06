Leeds favourite identifies next breakthrough player to watch at Elland Road

Leeds United’s former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested that youngster Niall Huggins could well be one of the next players to come through the academy and play for the first team next season.

Leeds have seen some very good players come through the club in recent years and, under Marcelo Bielsa, there has been an increased usage of such youngsters.

Indeed, the work going on at the academy should excite many supporters going into the future and Huggins could well be the next to break through.

Robinson said of him via MOT Leeds:

“Huggins is a very good player who’s performed really well in the Under-23s this season. I’ve seen a bit of him actually.

“The Leeds academy has always been strong and it’s always produced players – it’s even been known to produce the odd dodgy goalkeeper!

“In all seriousness though, Huggins has been very good. In fact the Under-23s last year and the year before have been particularly strong and there will be a number of them who will be ready for the first team over the next year or so.”

The Verdict

Leeds have made a real effort to try and get good young players coming through at the club in recent seasons, with them always being capable of producing top talent.

The issue has been keeping hold of them for long enough but most recently we have seen them staying put and that is helping them in their quest to return to the top flight.

It appears they’re going to be successful this season, and that is going to boost them both in the short term and the long term.

For Huggins, too, it could well be only a matter of time until we see him in the senior side now under Marcelo Bielsa, if Robinson is correct.