Leeds fans will be pleased with David Prutton’s prediction for Cardiff fixture

Quoted by Sky Sports in his returning predictions column, David Prutton has backed Leeds United to get the season restart off to a winning start as they take on Cardiff City on Sunday.

The campaign has been on a break for three months and during that time there was plenty of speculation that we might not even finish the Championship campaign.

However, we’re on the eve of the second tier returning and Leeds United will be eager to get three points under their belts early on as they look to return to the Premier League.

David Prutton, too, thinks that that is exactly what they are going to manage to do against the Bluebirds in the Welsh capital.

He said:

Cardiff are one of the many sides queuing up just outside the play-offs, and Neil Harris would love to lay down a marker with a big win against Leeds.

Leeds have a seven-point lead over Fulham in third, and any fears about their small squad tiring for the run-in may well have been helped by the suspension. They should be fit and firing for this one. Away win. 2-1.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton here.

Cardiff are absolutely going to make it hard for Leeds as they look to launch a play-off campaign in the final nine games of the season but the Whites are well rested now and are bound to be one of the fittest sides heading into the run in.

Personally, I see the Whites emerging victorious in this one as well despite Neil Harris’ no doubt best efforts to try and upset them and get a win.