Celtic have held talks with Daniel Farke as they step up their search for a new head coach, after it had been claimed the German is on Leeds' radar.

What has been said regarding Daniel Farke?

German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the SPFL champions have opened talks with Farke, as they look to replace Ange Postecoglu who has departed for Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Glasgow giants are still expected to sound out other targets, with the likes of Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna also thought to be in the running.

How does this impact Leeds United?

There have been an array of names linked with the vacancy at Leeds United since Sam Allardyce's departure following relegation, and whilst Farke wasn't an initial front-runner compared to the likes of Steven Gerrard, Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan, the German has recently emerged as a new target on the 49ers shortlist to take the reins at Elland Road.

Celtic may feel they have the edge in terms of appointing Farke if talks have already opened, as well as the attraction of Champions League football in the upcoming season and the chance to continue their dominance in the Scottish game.

Would Daniel Farke be a good appointment at Leeds United?

Farke still remains one of the most recently successful managers in the EFL, and is someone Leeds fans will be familiar with from their previous Championship campaigns.

In his four-year stint at Norwich City, the 46-year-old guided the Canaries to the Premier League as Championship champions on two occassions, having eventually moulded a side capable of playing an attractive and relentless brand of football not too dissimilar to that of Marcelo Bielsa, who is still revered in West Yorkshire.

Since departing Carrow Road in the Autumn of 2021, Farke spent last season at Bundesliga outfit Borussia Mönchengladbach, finishing 10th before being sacked after just one year in charge.

Whilst it may seem a logical appointment in order for Leeds to mount a promotion challenge this season, it is also understandable that some within the Elland Road faithful may have reservations in regard to a long-term plan as Farke was unsuccessful in re-establishing Norwich as a Premier League team despite having the lowest budget in the division.

Regardless of any potential talks with other clubs, United's new owners will be looking to wrap up their own search for a new manager as quickly as possible, with pre-season only a handful of weeks away.