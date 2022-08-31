Leeds eyeing up transfer swoop for Sheffield United player

Leeds United are plotting a swoop for Sheffield United centre-back John Egan before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on September 1, the Daily Express have reported.

The Whites are suffering from some injuries to their back-line currently, and head coach Jesse Marsch is pushing to bring in some defensive cover ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

And he has set his sights on experienced Republic of Ireland international Egan, who spent two seasons in the top flight with the Blades between 2019 and 2021.

The 29-year-old featured 67 times in the top flight for United in those two seasons, with the Irishman being a key part of the club’s ninth-placed finish during the 2019-20 campaign.

Egan didn’t miss a single Championship match last season, including the play-off double header against Nottingham Forest, and is tied down long-term at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2024.

That is not set to put Leeds off though, with the possibility of an offer being placed in-front of the Sheffield United hierarchy in the next 24 hours.

The Verdict

Egan is certainly part of the furniture now at Sheffield United having been at the club since 2018, and it would now be strange to see a Blades side without him.

But he did have a very good season in the top flight with them two to three years ago, and at the age of 29 he is on paper in his prime years.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see that Leeds are interested, especially as they don’t have many options to choose from at centre-back right now with no substitutes available against Everton.

It would no doubt take a substantial offer for United to consider letting Egan go though, especially this late in the window, so Leeds may have to offer above and beyond what they may normally do.