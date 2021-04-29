Leeds eyeing up Championship loan move for player ahead of 2021/22 season

Leeds United are planning to send young midfielder Mateusz Bogusz out on loan into the Championship next season for the next step of his development, per Football Insider.

An offer has reportedly been made for the 19-year-old from top Polish club Legia Warsaw to take him on a season-long loan for the 2021/22 campaign, but it has been turned down as the Yorkshire club already have a plan in place for Bogusz.

Bogusz has made just a few first team appearances for Leeds since he arrived in January 2019 and made his league debut for the club on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign against Charlton.

He was sent out on loan to Spanish side Logrones this season, who ply their trade just one league below La Liga, with Bogusz making 18 league appearances in a campaign where he’s been in and out of the team.

Leeds look like they want to keep an eye on him closer to home though as it is believed that manager Marcelo Bielsa wants the attacking midfielder to play for a Championship team.

With that now being the case, a number of clubs will now probably line up for the teenager, who has been capped at five different youth levels for Poland.

The Verdict

There will no doubt be a number of Championship clubs lining up to take Bogusz next season – even though he hasn’t really proven much in his senior career so far.

Leeds clearly rate him highly though and they’ll want to see him play regular minutes for an English team to see how he fares ahead of potentially being used in the Premier League the following season.

At 5 ft 9 in, Bogusz is only a slight figure but that’s not stopped smaller players in the Championship from showing their class – Emi Buendia for example this season – and with Bielsa’s encouragement he will be hoping to make an impact at whatever club he lands at.