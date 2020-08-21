Leeds, Everton and West Ham in £30m transfer chase for Championship-bound attacker

AFC Bournemouth forward Josh King is a transfer target for Leeds United, West Ham and Everton, according to the Express.

The Cherries will be expecting further interest in plenty of their key players this summer, amid Aaron Ramsdale’s recent departure to Sheffield United and Nathan Ake recently departing for Manchester City.

According to the Express, Bournemouth forwards Callum Wilson and Josh King are now attracting interest – Wilson from Tottenham and Newcastle, and from Leeds, West Ham and Everton in King.

The report claims that the Cherries will look to hold out for £30m for Wilson and a similar amount of money for King, who was a regular under Eddie Howe last term.

The 28-year-old scored six goals and chipped in with four assists for the Cherries in 26 Premier League appearances, but his future at the Vitality Stadium is uncertain, with only a year left on his contract.

Leeds will be looking to add more firepower to their attacking line ahead of next season, with Jean-Kevin Augustin’s future at Elland Road still up in the air after an injury-ridden spell thus far.

The Verdict

Bournemouth have plenty of salable assets at the club, and King is certainly one of them.

He has been a really dangerous player for the Cherries for a number of seasons now, and he is probably too good to be playing Championship football next term.

With only a year left on his deal, though, it’s important that Bournemouth don’t slap too much of a hefty price-tag on his shoulders, as this could put other teams off and that could subsequently lower his valuation.