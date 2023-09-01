Highlights Leeds United enters the contest for Brandon Thomas-Asante, adding competition for the West Brom forward's potential transfer.

Leeds' summer transfer business has been productive, addressing striking woes and acquiring a strong spine of players.

Thomas-Asante's future is uncertain, with West Brom prioritizing offloading assets and Leeds offering him more playing time compared to Stoke City.

A shock twist emerges in the Brandon Thomas-Asante transfer saga, as Leeds United enter the contest.

According to Football Insider, Daniel Farke's men have joined the hunt for West Bromwich Albion forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The right-footed powerhouse joined the Baggies last summer for an estimated £300,000, following a fruitful three years at Salford City.

Last term, he broke into the first-team almost immediately, played 39 times, and netted 12 goals in Blue and White.

Leeds have so far endured a difficult drop-down to England's second division. They collected just two points from their opening three league outings, before an explosive game at Portman Road saw them run out four-three victors against Ipswich Town.

The Peacocks currently sit in the bottom half of the Championship table, and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after falling to defeat on penalties against Thomas-Asante's previous employers, Salford.

The striker, who can also play on the wing, has been subject to interest from fellow second tier side, Stoke City, who had a £2 million bid rejected by West Brom earlier this week.

How has Leeds United's transfer business been so far?

Leeds' summer striking woes were solved last week, as Swansea star, Joel Piroe, joined from the South Wales outfit. The 24-year-old Dutchman made an immediate impact for Farke's side, netting his side's third just 19 minutes into his debut against the Tractorboys.

The Whites made a slow start to their summer, and the Elland Road faithful were filled with fear. However, this very quickly picked up speed, as the services of Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow and Joe Rodon were secured.

This spine was subsequently built upon, as Djed Spence, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev, alongside Piroe, have all been acquired recently.

A versatile second striker like Thomas-Asante would round off their window perfectly, especially considering the futures of some of their most valued assets remain up in air.

What does the future hold for Brandon-Thomas Asante?

Asante's current side, West Brom, have to prioritise offloading assets, in order to cut down on wages, according to Lewis Cox. The immediate player in question seemed to be Grady Diangana, but failure to sell him, could result in panic at the Hawthornes - panic that results in Albion accepting a bid for Thomas-Asante.

If the Englishman was to leave the West Midlands, then where would be the best destination for him? Should he move to the Potteries, or head further north to Leeds?

At first glance, it would be easy to think that minutes would come more frequently under Alex Neil, however, the bombardment of new signings at the Bet365 Stadium could leave him with tough competition.

The Potters have brought in two new strikers, in Wesley, and Ryan Mmaee, as well a multitude of wingers like Andre Vidigal, Nikola Jojic and Mehdi Leris.

However, this prospect seems slightly more attractive than the situation in Yorkshire.

At Leeds, Thomas-Asante is all but guaranteed to play second fiddle, especially if Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra stay at the club.