Leeds encouraged to reach agreement for Rangers star

Darren Bent has said that Borna Barisic is a player that Leeds United should be looking to sign this summer from Rangers, as quoted by Football Insider.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League this summer and will be looking to add to their squad as they aim to re-establish themselves in the top flight.

Left-back could be one area where they look to improve things, then, and it sounds as though Bent would fully endorse a move for Barisic.

Indeed, he has encouraged them to make a move for the Croatian defender:

“I mean he had a very, very good season last season, he knows what it takes to succeed at a massive club like Rangers.

“For me, I’d be all for that. For the money as well, £8million, that’s money you can take a risk on because that’s not that much money to be fair.

“For me, that would be a very, very good signing and he’s looking to bolster his squad but he’s looking to bolster it in the right areas as well.”

The Verdict

Barisic has got a really strong left foot and would be a hit with Leeds fans if he could show that kind of quality next season in the Premier League if he joined.

He started slowly at Rangers but last season really kicked on and perhaps now he’d be up for a move to the Premier League, though the Gers will not make it easy for him to be sold given the quality he can bring.