Leeds United duo Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra have returned to the first team squad ahead of clash against Ipswich Town. The pair were both exiled after refusing to play for the club earlier this month.

According to the Yorkshire Post, the attacking pair both asked to not be included at the start of the new Championship season. Both started Leeds' season opener against Cardiff City, but are yet to feature since.

The Whites' return to the second tier following relegation from the Premier League has been disappointing thus far. Their only win came in the first round of the Carabao Cup, where they scraped passed Shrewsbury Town, despite going behind.

In the league however, they are yet to pick up three points, after being held by Cardiff and West Bromwich Albion. In their other outing, they succumbed to a late defeat against Birmingham City.

What is the latest regarding Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto?

Gnonto re-entered the first-team picture earlier this week, according to the Atheltic; Sinisterra is now said to have joined him.

The former has no release clause and is still tied to a long-term deal, so various bids to secure the Italian's services have been rejected. The latter, on the other hand, has an even more complex issue.

The talented Columbian, according to Phil Hay, has been exploring a legal issue regarding a release clause in his contract. An exit looked to be on the cards for the 24-year-old, but Football Insider have since explained that his current employers are unlikely to sanction a move, amid interest from Brentford.

What has Daniel Farke said?

New Leeds boss, Farke, joined the club in the summer, taking over from interim manager Sam Allardyce. During his short time, the former Norwich man has overseen the exits of a number of players on significant pay packets, and despite his poor start, has given United fans hope that brighter times may be around the corner.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Farke addressed the issues that have surrounded Sinisterra and Gnonto.

"In general, you can't compare the situations. With Luis [Sinisterra], there was a legal, contractual situation. That situation is sorted; he's clear in his head. With Willy [Gnonto], there were no clauses. He didn't feel ready to play and refused, more or less."

He added: "I can totally understand why the head of a young boy was attracted by an offer. We would have wished he would have behaved in a different way, but I can understand why his head was a bit gone. It doesn't mean we have to accept it.

"You get a second chance, but there is no third chance. He had to work hard to earn all the trust and love and support. The ball is in his court now."

Will Gnonto and Sinisterra stay at Leeds?

Judging by what we know already, yes, they most likely will. Leeds are under no pressure to sell, and both players are tied down to long contracts. Whether they will be involved again as early as Saturday is anybody's guess. Due to the nature of the situations, Sinisterra is the most likely to feature, whilst it could take time for Gnonto to work his way back into Farke's starting XI.

However, the transfer window is relentless, especially towards the latter stages, and either one could again become sidetracked if more interest was to emerge.