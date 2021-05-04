‘Leeds do look like a decent option’ – Key Norwich City man attracting transfer interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have reportedly re-entered the race to sign Norwich City winger Emiliano Buendia according to Foot Mercato.

Buendia has played a starring role in Norwich’s promotion-winning season this term, with the Canaries recently being crowned champions of the second-tier.

The Argentine has chipped in with 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions this season, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

It has previously been claimed that Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham United are all keen on a deal to land his signature, although Leeds are now the latest club to enter the race to sign him heading into the summer transfer window.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat 11th in the Premier League table, in what is their first season back in the top-flight.

We ask our Football League World writers to see what they think of Leeds’ rumoured interest, and which destination would be best for Buendia ahead of the 2021/22 season.

George Dagless:

You can see why Leeds are reportedly interested in him.

Buendia is an excellent player and has hit double figures for both goals and assists this season in the Championship – he is a player that simply has to be in the Premier League or in one of Europe’s top divisions with those stats in mind.

He’s on course to get that chance again next season, of course, but whether that is with Norwich remains to be seen.

Indeed, I think at Leeds he could be a real hit with the intensity they play their football at and he’d be able to torment defences with the clever pockets of space he drops into and operates in.

He won’t come cheap I shouldn’t expect, but Leeds have decent finances at the moment.

Ben Wignall:

I am already ruling West Ham out on the basis that they have far too many attacking midfielders, unless they are getting rid of one that is, and Jesse Lingard may return for another season or permanently.

You’d expect that the other three teams apparently in the running will have some kind of transfer budget to spend, especially with the expectation that fans will be returning to stadiums so more money will be coming into clubs.

Leeds would be an interesting destination but if Jack Harrison lands at Elland Road permanently there will be no need for Buendia, whilst Aston Villa have the likes of Anwar El Ghazi and Bertrand Traore for their right-wing position but Buendia could perhaps play in the ’10’ and be just as effective.

That leaves us with Arsenal, who have apparently been interested since late 2020. If Martin Odegaard doesn’t come back to the Emirates Stadium next season then I could see Buendia fitting right in at the Gunners and they have the most financial power out of everyone to make a move, and they’re the one club who can probably turn his head.

Toby Wilding:

I must say, Leeds do look like a decent option for Buendia here.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have made quite an impact since their return to the Premier League this season, and Buendia will be looking to do just the same next time around.

With both seemingly keen to aim higher than simply being at mid-table level in the top-flight, and the attacking style of play that Leeds have become so well known for recently, it also seems as though this could secure a rather compatible match between the two parties.

Add to that the fact that Buendia, like Bielsa, is Argentinean, something which could also work in Leeds favour here, and it does feel as though a move to Elland Road for the 24-year-old could make a considerable amount of sense for all involved in this potential deal.