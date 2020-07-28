‘Leeds could afford to take the risk’ – Marcelo Bielsa reportedly joins race for forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are battling a string of Italian clubs for Stuttgart forward Nicolas Gonzalez, according to a report from Transfermarkt.

The 2019/20 season has concluded with Leeds the Championship title winners and heading back to the Premier League after 16 years away.

The Yorkshire club will likely be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of a season in the top flight and it appears they have identified Gonzalez as a potential target.

According to Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old striker is keen to leave the newly-promoted Bundesliga club and the Whites are interested in signing him.

It appears they face some competition, however, with Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma, Lazio, Atalanta, and Napoli also understood to be battling for his signature.

But would it be a good signing for the Whites? And do they need him?

We’ve asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

There’s certainly a need to bolster Leeds’ attacking options this summer and I can’t see why Gonzalez wouldn’t be a good signing.

Patrick Bamford is going to be a safe pair of hands for Marcelo Bielsa, whilst he’s also got Tyler Roberts knocking on the door having scored four goals last season in the Championship.

Because he knows what he gets from that pair, Bielsa can get a wildcard signing in, which could be the 22-year-old.

He’s got talent, we know that, but the doubt around the deal surrounds whether he’s good enough for the Premier League at this stage.

There’s plenty to suggest he could be, but there’s an element of risk in that.

However, Leeds could afford to take the risk.

Louie Chandler

There is no doubt that Leeds need to be looking to bolster their front-line this season.

Bamford got a harsh press from fans at times last season but is he good enough to lead the line in the top-flight? Probably not.

With Jean Kevin-Augustin’s future looking more unclear by the day, bringing someone like Gonzalez in during the summer could prove to be smart.

At 22, he still has a lot of improving to do and could one day bring in a sizeable fee for Leeds themselves.

I personally think that a more proven frontman in the Premier League could be a better move, such as Callum Wilson, but this could still prove a smart move as well.

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa definitely needs to add strength in depth to his attacking options next season as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Gonzalez has caught the eye with some impressive performances for Stuttgart this season, and he could be a strong addition to the Leeds squad next term.

Having scored 14 goals in 27 appearances as Stuttgart returned to the Bundesliga, it’s not surprising to see him attracting interest from the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan.

But the prospect of playing in the Premier League under a manager of Bielsa’s ability, will surely tilt any deal in Leeds’ favour.