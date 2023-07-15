This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest attacker Emmanuel Dennis.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, Daniel Farke's side are considering a move to sign the 25-year-old this summer.

Their report claims that Leeds are looking to add to their attacking options ahead of the Championship campaign, with the club set to lose a lot of players following relegation.

It is also said that the club are doing background checks on Dennis to see if he is the right sort of player to bring to Elland Road.

Football Insider suggested last month that Nottingham Forest are ready to accept an offer for Dennis this summer, parting ways with the Nigerian just 12 months into his time at the City Ground.

Dennis moved to Nottingham Forest from Watford last summer for a reported £20 million fee.

Would Emmanuel Dennis be a good signing for Leeds United?

With all of the above in mind, it got us thinking about whether Dennis would indeed be a good signing at Elland Road.

Below, some FLW writers have offered their thoughts.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I genuinely think this could be a huge signing for Leeds United were they to make it happen.

Sure, Dennis is not coming off the back of the best season at Forest, but when you dig into the numbers, was he ever really given a chance?

From the minute he arrived at the City Ground, despite the big fee paid for him, Dennis was treated as a squad player rather than a starter.

Across the entire season, for example, he made just six starts, and after scoring in his first Premier League start, was hooked on 71 minutes, and immediately dropped back to the bench after producing a blank in the next match.

When you look at his time at Watford, though, he played frequently, and although there were murmurs about friction with teammates, he gave that Hornets side hope of survival, which without him, they simply would not have had.

The prospect of a player capable of producing 16 direct goal contributions in the Premier League dropping to the Championship is a frightening prospect and should excite Leeds supporters greatly.

Perhaps the only concern I'd have with this one is whether Dennis would fully buy into Farke's methods, as he can come across, from the outside looking in, as a bit of a free spirit.

He was great at Watford because of that, under three defensive, dull head coaches.

Chris Gallagher

This could be a genius move or a disaster.

On his day, Dennis has so much quality, and he could easily be one of the best players in the Championship if he got fit and firing for Leeds.

However, there have been question marks about his attitude in the past, so he would need to buy into what Leeds are about, and what Daniel Farke wants from him.

So, I think Leeds should ultimately back the boss with what he wants here. If the German feels he can keep Dennis focused and motivated, it would be an exciting addition, and he can improve the team and add another goalscoring threat.

If there are any doubts, they should avoid this transfer, as it could turn out to be an expensive mistake.