Leeds come in for praise as training claim boosts promotion dream

Quoted by Football Insider, Darren Bent has said it is no surprise that Leeds’ players are appearing fitter than ever ahead of the season restart.

The Whites have had an excellent campaign and are on course to get themselves back into the Premier League at long last, with them seven points clear of third place Fulham with nine games to play in the second tier.

Indeed, they’re certainly in a good position and have been the best sides in the league so far this year, with Marcelo Bielsa’s playing style once again leaving opponents with no room to breathe.

And, it sounds as though they’re firing on all cylinders ahead of the campaign starting up again, with Bent saying that is no surprise:

“You know what Bielsa’s like, he’s worked his players so, so hard during the season and I’m sure while they were off they would have been given a really, really rigorous off-season programme.

“It would have been very, very hard but it’s testament to the players that they’ve gone and executed that because they obviously know the level that Bielsa expects.

“They know if they want to be part of the team, they’ve got to hit these levels so probably more than not they’ve gone above and beyond to make sure they hit these levels and these are the results that you get.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit with this squad they’re hitting these results because they’ve always been a very, very fit squad anyway.”

The Verdict

It’s become a trait of Leeds and Bielsa that they work harder than anyone else.

Of course, with this period without matches or even group training until recently, match sharpness is going to have been lost and those that can get back up to speed quickest in the next couple of weeks will have an advantage.

Leeds have been notorious for their work and fitness and it sounds as though they’re ready to finish in style.