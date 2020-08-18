Leeds United offered hope in pursuit of Chelsea transfer

Michy Batshuayi could be a realistic target for Leeds United this summer, with Chelsea looking to move the striker out of the club.

Leeds are on the lookout for a striker to come in and complement Patrick Bamford this summer, with Marcelo Bielsa shaping his squad for the club’s first taste of Premier League football since 2003/04.

Bielsa appears keen on a reunion with Batshuayi, who he managed during the pair’s brief time together at Marseille. During that spell, the (now) 26-year-old scored 10 times and appeared to adapt well to the Argentine’s demands.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Leeds United signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Liam Cooper. Hull City Chesterfield

As per a report by the Evening Standard, Leeds could get their hands on Batshuayi this summer given Chelsea’s desire to part company with the Belgian international, who has entered the final 12 months of his deal.

Batshuayi has been with Chelsea since the summer of 2016, but he’s managed only five Premier League starts for the Blues, with the rest of his opportunities coming from the bench as others remain ahead of him in the pecking order under various different managers.

Loan spells with Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace have broken up his time with Chelsea, with the latter reportedly interested in reuniting with the striker.

The Verdict

Batshuayi would be a high-profile addition at Elland Road and Bielsa’s past experience of working with the striker might tip any pursuit in Leeds’ favour.

Chelsea clearly want to cut ties with him this summer and that does open a door for Leeds.

However, the finances of this deal have to be right for Leeds. They can’t overpay for a striker that’s never really looked that encouraging in the Premier League, no matter what Bielsa’s view of him is.

Thoughts? Let us know!