Highlights Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell reflects on his loan spell at Millwall, saying he grew as a player and became calmer on the pitch.

Cresswell's time at Millwall taught him the importance of mentality in football, with the physical side being secondary.

Cresswell enjoyed the raucous atmosphere at The Den and is looking forward to returning with Leeds, comparing it to the passionate crowd at Elland Road.

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has revealed he's looking forward to returning to The Den in 2023/24 after spending last season on loan with Millwall.

The 20-year-old also suggested playing in front of the South London's crowd passionate crowd will prepare him for returning to Elland Road.

Charlie Cresswell at Millwall in 2022/23

Cresswell enjoyed an up and down spell at The Den after signing on a season-long loan deal last summer.

The defender flew out of the blocks - starting eight of Millwall's first 11 Championship games and proving a real asset in both boxes - but some high-profile mistakes and Gary Rowett's decision to shift to a back four saw him fall out of contention at the turn of the year.

In December and January there was talk of a return to Elland Road and even a permanent move elsewhere but Cresswell remained at The Den and would re-establish himself as a key player due to the injury to captain Shaun Hutchinson.

From the start of February through to the start of April, when he suffered a season-ending eye injury, the Leeds loanee started every single one of the Lions' games and helped them put together a run that had them in contention for a top six finish.

The end of the season saw Millwall narrowly miss out on the play-offs and Cresswell return to his parent club but the England U21 international has fond memories of his time in Bermondsey.

Charlie Cresswell on Millwall spell

Speaking to BBC Sport West Yorkshire, the centre-back has reflected on how he grew as a player during his loan spell at Millwall.

He said: "The way I conducted myself on the pitch, I feel like I grew as a player. I was much more calm, the way I was playing.

"At the start of the season I wanted to impress, I really wanted to do well and I think that showed in my performances. I was kind of erratic on some occasions but as you watch the games go on, I grew into the games and I was calmer and calmer. It allowed my ability to surface."

Cresswell was expecting that a season at the South London club would teach him about the physical side of the game but it was the importance of mentality that has stuck with him.

He explained: "Yeah, it did (surprise me). I thought probably going down there that I've got to learn about the little bumps, the little nudges, the little all sorts. Positioning and all that.

"In reality, all that was there it is just all mental. Football is all mental because you know you've got the ability, it's just going out and delivering."

Charlie Cresswell heaps praise on Millwall fans

Cresswell also revealed how much he enjoyed the raucous atmosphere at The Den and that he can't wait to return with Leeds this term - a fixture that is scheduled for Sunday 17th September.

"I wouldn't have changed that," he said of the at times unforgiving Lions support. "It was brilliant because if we weren't winning at halftime we'd be getting booed off. But I'll tell you what, it's a brilliant place for a young player to learn and I'm looking forward to going back there this season."

Pressed on whether the Millwall fans had prepared him for Elland Road, he couldn't resist dropping a comparison that Leeds fans will love.

He said: "Yeah, on a bigger scale."