Birmingham City may have to fend off Premier League transfer interest in one of their young stars this summer.

Indeed, both Liverpool and Leeds United are casting eyes on young star George Hall.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that scouts from both clubs were present for Birmingham City's 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

With the Leeds links in mind, below, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not a move to Elland Road would be good for Hall's development.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Leeds are obviously a big club, and with the attractiveness of being a Premier League side, too, there's no doubt a move there would be an interesting proposition.

There is no doubting that George Hall is a talent, either, with the 18-year-old having shown real bright potential this season.

A move to Leeds would likely see the youngster get less game time than at Birmingham, though, so that is the only question mark I would have over this deal is what his development at Elland Road looks like.

Providing they can set out a clear plan and vision for him in both the short-terma and long-term, it could be a good move, however, if game time is going to be minimal, he should stay at Birmingham City.

Alfie Burns

There are worse clubs Hall could jump ship to than Leeds.

Over the years at Elland Road, Leeds haven’t been afraid to turn to youth in their first-team and have developed a number of good players.

You’ve only got to look at the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville to see a pool of young players - signed from elsewhere - given Premier League exposure.

Should Hall make the move to Elland Road, he can be confident of getting a crack at Leeds’ first-team in years to come.

That’s not going to be the case at a Liverpool, for example. Whilst he might fall lucky at Anfield, Hall would be giving himself a better chance of playing regularly if he opted for Leeds.

A big part of me wants to see Hall remain with Blues and develop there, snubbing the lure of a move. However, if he is to leave, Leeds are a good a bet as most to sign for.

Josh Cole

At this stage of his career, George Hall needs to be playing as much as possible in order to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

While Birmingham are able to offer him the opportunity to feature regularly at St Andrew’s, he could struggle to make inroads at Leeds United if he links up with Javi Gracia’s side this summer due to the presence of Marc Roja and Tyler Adams.

Instead of taking a risk by linking up with the Whites, another season with Birmingham ought to be on the cards for the 18-year-old.

Having now made 29 Championship appearances for the Blues, Hall will be confident in his ability to help the club reach new heights at this level during the 2023/24 campaign.