Leeds, Bournemouth update could offer Nottingham Forest solution to ongoing issue: Opinion

By their own standards, Nottingham Forest have made slow progress in the transfer market so far this summer with only two deals completed – the permanent signing of Cafu and the arrival of Ethan Horvath from Club Brugge on a free transfer.

With new CEO Dane Murphy now in charge and the start of the 2021/22 Championship season fast approaching, you’d imagine more new signings will arrive at the City Ground soon.

One area that needs addressing is left-back. Yuri Ribeiro left in the summer, while little that we’ve seen from either Gaetan Bong or Tyler Blackett in a Forest shirt suggests they’re a long-term solution.

With the Reds understood to be likely to offload Bong this summer and Blackett set for surgery, reinforcements are clearly needed at the position and a recent update from elsewhere in the Championship appears to have handed the East Midlands club an opportunity they should look to capitalise on.

It was reported today that Leeds United defender Leif Davis’ season-long loan move to Bournemouth has fallen through after extensive talks between the two clubs.

Football Insider has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa is keen for the 21-year-old to be sent out on loan this season but it is said to now be unlikely that a move to the Cherries will materialise.

22 things all Nottingham Forest fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 Forest were formed in which year? 1862 1865 1868 1871

A season with the Whites senior side could well be set to follow for Davis but Forest may be able to convince the Yorkshire club that the defender’s development would be better served out on loan in the Championship – rather than playing second or third fiddle to Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas.

Bielsa is understood to be keen for him to get regular football rather than serve as a backup and given the left-back situation at the City Ground, it looks as though the Reds can offer him just that.

Despite the current financial circumstances, you’d imagine Hughton will be keen to make improvements to his squad in what is his first summer window since taking charge.

Signing Davis, who is understood to be on wages of £2,000-per-week at Leeds, could provide a low-cost solution at left-back and allow Murphy to spend the club’s money elsewhere.

It really does look like an opportunity that the Reds shouldn’t waste.