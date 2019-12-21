Leeds boss provides blunt update on Pablo Hernandez’s injury

Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Leeds winger Pablo Hernandez sustained a muscle problem during his side’s 2-1 defeat against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Hernandez lasted less than three minutes as he was forced off in the early stages of the Championship clash, and Leeds then conceded the opening goal of the game moments later as they slipped to their first defeat in 11 matches.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored from the spot for Scott Parker’s side before Patrick Bamford’s equaliser after the break, but Josh Onomah then struck the winning goal in the 69th minute as Leeds suffered their third London away defeat of the season.

The fact Leeds failed to overcome a side who had lost their previous three matches will be somewhat concerning for the Whites, but Hernandez’s injury blow will be just as much of a worry given his importance to his side.

Speaking to LeedsLive after the match, Bielsa provided a brief update on Hernandez’s injury by stating it was a muscular problem, and he appeared to suggest the Spaniard would not be fit in time for the Boxing Day clash with Preston.

“Muscular problem,” he said. “I think so it [Boxing Day] will be a problem.”

Hernandez has scored three goals in his 17 appearances for Leeds this season, with this now being the second time he has been sidelined after the hamstring injury which kept him out for six matches earlier in the campaign.

The Verdict

Hernandez remains a very important player for Leeds despite the fact his age is starting to catch up to him, and this injury may now have come at a bad time with the Whites now facing a busy schedule over the Christmas period.

The 34-year-old may no longer be as consistently effective as he once was, but he is still capable of providing moments of brilliance for Bielsa’s side, and the Whites will be hoping this is not a serious lay-off.