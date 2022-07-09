Leeds boss Jesse Marsch pressed on chance of Ipswich target leaving this summer

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has suggested it is “a little bit too early to say” whether Ipswich Town target Leif Davis will be staying at Elland Road this summer but admitted he’d been impressed by the 22-year-old.

Davis spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and was a bit-part player, featuring 13 times, as they won promotion to the Premier League.

He’s attracting interest from the EFL again this summer with EADT reporting that Ipswich are interested and the Yorkshire Evening Post outlining that they could be willing to pay a fee in the region of £1 million for the left-back.

But pre-season offers him an opportunity to prove that he is ready to be part of the senior squad for the 2022/23 Premier League season – with cover and competition needed for Junior Firpo due to Stuart Dallas’ injury.

He made a strong start with an encouraging display against Blackpool on Thursday and, speaking to Leeds Live, Marsch has offered his assessment of the defender and his current situation.

“I really like Leif,” said the American coach.

“I like his attitude, I like his work ethic. He continues to impress, so it’s a little bit too early to say, but I’d just say it’s been very positive with him.”

The Verdict

It seems Ipswich are going to have to be patient in their pursuit of Davis, with Marsch still running the rule over the 22-year-old.

The jury may be out on whether he’s ready to contribute in the Premier League but he would be a fantastic addition at League One level and an excellent investment for a £1 million fee.

The Tractor Boys have already strengthened in that area, signing Greg Leigh after he left Morecambe as a free agent, but a promotion push can be a real slog and strength in depth will likely be vital.

Not only that, Davis would be an investment for the future given his age and experience in higher divisions.