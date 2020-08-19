Leeds United face PL competition as race for 14-goal star intensifies

Brighton and Hove Albion have joined Leeds United in the race for Stuttgart forward Nicolas Gonzalez, as per a report from The Guardian.

Leeds are in need of extra forwards this summer transfer window, that is fair to say.

Patrick Bamford is the main man at the club right now, whilst Tyler Roberts can do a job further forwards but, in all truth, further competition is needed as the Whites head for the Premier League.

Gonzalez, then, has apparently been earmarked by the Whites as a player of interest but Brighton have now joined the race for the attacker.

The Seagulls and the Whites are already battling over the future of Ben White so it’s perhaps apt that they could be set to go head-to-head here again, though sides on the continent are also reportedly keen.

Gonzalez scored 14 times for Stuttgart last season as they earned promotion back into the Bundesliga.

The Verdict

It makes sense that Leeds are looking to add in the final third.

They’re getting linked with a lot of names at the moment but it does seem as though Gonzalez is one that has some credence to it.

They’re not the only side keen, though, so there could be a bit of a battle on for him.