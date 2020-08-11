Leeds United and Aston Villa join Premier League rival in monitoring player’s situation

Nottingham Forest face a tough task retaining Matty Cash this summer, with Leeds United and Aston Villa seemingly keeping tabs on the right-back’s situation alongside Sheffield United.

Leeds won the Championship in 2019/20, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side joining both Villa and Sheffield United back in the Premier League after their successful top-flight returns 12 months earlier.

Now, a report in the Sheffield Star has commented on the trio’s interest in Cash, who has excelled for Forest at right-back under Sabri Lamouchi.

It is believed that the Blades have already had a £10m bid for Cash rejected by Forest, who are determined not to be bullied following their failed pursuit of the play-offs.

Bielsa and Dean Smith are reportedly watching the situation too, with a view to pouncing on any opportunity to lure the 23-year-old out of the City Ground.

Lamouchi moved Cash into a right-back position at the start of 2019/20, surprising many with the midfielder’s new role.

Cash repaid his boss with an outstanding campaign that saw him feature in 42 of the club’s 46 games during the regular season. He struck three goals and registered a further five assists.

Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to cement Forest’s position in the play-offs, with Lamouchi’s side slipping out of the top-six on the final day of the season.

The Verdict

Cash has had a superb campaign in the Championship and, in the eyes of many, he’s ready to step up into the Premier League now.

You can see how he fits into all three of the link sides too.

For Sheffield United, he’s a superb alternative to George Baldock. At Leeds, he’s competition for Luke Ayling and could show his versatility under Bielsa. Whilst for Villa, he’d probably go in as a starting right-back.

The opportunities are there for the Forest favourite and it’ll be interesting to see if he’s in Nottingham at the start of next month.

