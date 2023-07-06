Leeds United are "hopeful" that they can convince Jack Harrison to remain at Elland Road this summer, according to Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post.

The English winger only recently signed a new five-year deal in February, but has been linked with a move away from West Yorkshire this summer.

According to some reports, the 26-year-old has a relegation release clause in his current deal, which could open the door to his exit.

West Ham United and Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring the situation surrounding Harrison, who has been a Leeds player for five years now

According to another report from Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers, Everton have begun talks with the Whites to try and bring both Wilfried Gnonto and Harrison to Goodison Park.

Nothing has materialised yet, but speculation continues to grow around his long-term future. Harrison was signed from Manchester City on an initial loan under Marcelo Bielsa.

He enjoyed three successive loans, but the third of which contained an option-to-buy clause, reported to be worth around £11 million, which Leeds activated at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Harrison has made 206 appearances for Leeds in his five-year stint, scoring 34 goals and registering a further 32 assists in the process.

The Whites rejected a bid of around £20 million from Leicester City in January, per a report from David Ornstein of The Athletic, and almost sold Harrison at the 11th hour of transfer deadline day, before the late U-turn kept him past the deadline.

What's the latest on Jack Harrison's Leeds United future?

Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post is reporting that Harrison has been late back to training due to a hip injury sustained at the back end of last season, alongside Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra as well, with Leeds' first-team reporting back for pre-season duty this week.

Smyth wrote: "Harrison, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra have all reported back to begin pre-season but are not involved in the full training sessions that have been pictured at Thorp Arch this week. Harrison is working his way back to fitness after sustaining a hip injury that he played with towards the end of last season."

Smyth explained that Leeds intent to retain Harrison for next season, in spite of relegation to the second tier, he added: "The winger has been the subject of more transfer speculation this summer but Leeds are hopeful that they can convince him to remain for the promotion push."

Football League World sources have since confirmed to us that Harrison could be open to remaining at Elland Road. The 26-year-old is "settled" in Leeds despite relegation to the second tier.

As things stand, Crysencio Summerville, Gnonto, and Sinisterra are all more likely to depart the club at the present time than Harrison, who is currently the most receptive to the idea of a season at Championship level.

How vital could Harrison be for Leeds in 2023/24?

Harrison in Daniel Farke's system could be a huge asset.

Onel Hernandez was tasked with being the left-winger for the 46-year-old at Norwich, and he would play high and wide in order to get crosses in or cut the ball back from the byline t an onrushing player.

Harrison could do this role even better than Hernandez, as he loves to hug the touchline and play in tight spaces. He would be among the best wide players in the division, should he stay and play for the West Yorkshire outfit in the Championship.