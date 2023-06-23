Phil Hay of The Athletic believes Leeds United will sell goalkeeper Illan Meslier and sign a replacement of their own this summer.

The Whites have had Meslier between the sticks for the best part of three years now, with him being virtually ever-present since being handed a chance by Kiko Casilla’s ban in February 2020.

The 23-year-old took his chance and didn't look back for the first few years of that change. However, has largely tailed off in terms of his form and confidence over the last couple of seasons.

The Frenchman has played 126 times for Leeds, and is under contract at Elland Road until 2026.

Meslier has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, and recently spoke to RMC where he outlined that he wants the best project if he is to depart Leeds, he said:

What's the latest on Meslier's Leeds future?

Phil Hay believes Leeds will sell the stopper this summer, which is a move best for both parties, but there has been no formal bid for Meslier as of yet.

Hay wrote: "Leeds are clear that they expect Meslier, their first-choice goalkeeper for all but seven games of the past three seasons, to leave in this transfer window. They are not pressing him to leave or actively fishing for offers — to date, no concrete bid has been tabled — but they will take the money if an agreeable fee is presented to them.

"They are planning for the Championship with the assumption that somebody intends to take him. There is a mutual feeling that a departure might be for the best. Meslier cuts a figure who could benefit from new pastures. Leeds cut a club who need more surety in the role he occupies.

"The sign of Meslier plateauing, if not going backwards, fostered the idea that a change of scene was necessary.

"It might have come to that this summer whether Leeds were relegated or not. Like many other things at Elland Road, Meslier is an example of how plans laid down on paper have not worked out in practice."

Hay explained that Spurs have interest in him, but they have moved onto other targets, with Leeds already lining up potential replacements for Meslier as well as being open to keeping Joel Robles, too. He added: "There is, still, a market for Meslier but not quite as active as it would have been had Leeds put him up for sale this time last year. Tottenham Hotspur have watched him closely for a few seasons, but they close in on a deal for Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario.

"[Leeds] are on the lookout for keepers themselves — and open to the idea of retaining Robles beyond the end of a deal which officially expires next week."

Should Leeds sell Meslier?

As one of the most saleable assets, it makes sense to cash-in on the Frenchman.

Leeds need to also consider Profit and Sustainability rules, and with Meslier signed fairly cheap, he could be a good player to sell in that sense.

He can balance the books as well as draw in one of the larger fees within Leeds' squad, although his stock has taken a large hit of late, and it won't be anywhere near what Leeds would have hoped to be selling him for.

Meslier is also easily replaceable with a more experienced, older goalkeeper, and Leeds need someone with more confidence than someone who has shipped close to 150 goals in two seasons.