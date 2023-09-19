Highlights Leeds United made the right decision appointing Daniel Farke as head coach, according to Hull City boss Liam Rosenior.

Farke has won two of his last three league games as Leeds boss, showing signs as a potential Championship promotion this season.

Leeds and Hull are set to meet on Wednesday night, in a game with both local bragging points and momentum in the early play-off race at stake.

Leeds United made the right decision with the appointment of Daniel Farke as their new head coach during the summer.

That's according to Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, who is evidently a fan of the German manager, ahead of the meeting between their two sides at The MKM Stadium on Wednesday night.

4 How have things gone for Farke at Leeds so far?

Farke was appointed as Leeds manager over the summer, taking over at Elland Road following their relegation from the Premier League, and the takeover by American consortium the 49ers Enterprise, replacing Andrea Radrizanni as the club's owners.

Upon completion of his appointment, Farke signed a four-year contract with Leeds that keeps him with the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That move saw Farke return to England, where he previously spent just over four years with Norwich City, twice winning promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Leeds initially endured a slow start under Farke, failing to win any of their first three Championship games under the 46-year-old.

However, things now seem as though they might be turning in the right direction. The Whites are now unbeaten in their last three league games, winning two of those, including an emphatic 3-0 win at Millwall on Sunday afternoon.

That means Leeds are set to go into this week's round of midweek games sat tenth in the Championship table, with nine points from six games.

Now it seems as though Wednesday night will see Farke sharing the touchline with someone who is a fan of his work, in the form of Hull boss Liam Rosenior.

3 What has Rosenior said about Farke?

It does seem as though Rosenior is impressed by what he is seen from Farke in the past, and from what he is now starting to see from his Leeds side.

As a result, it seems the Hull boss is expecting a tough test when the two sides meet on Wednesday, in a game that will also have some considerable local pride at stake.

Giving his verdict on Leeds and their appointment of Farke ahead of the game, Rosenior told BBC Radio Humberside: “He is fantastic. I remember covering his time at Norwich, they played really, really good football. Outstanding coach. They have made a really good choice with him. They are organised and they know how they want to play under him.

“I went to watch them yesterday [against Millwall]. They are a very good team with a lot of attacking threats on the pitch, which you expect. Leeds are a big club, we are a big club. Geographically there are bragging rights, I played in a few games against Leeds as a player here and they are different.”

For their part, Hull have also enjoyed an impressive start to the Championship campaign under Rosenior.

The Tigers currently sit fifth in the second-tier standings, with 11 points from their six league games so far, and are unbeaten in their last five outings following a 1-1 draw with Coventry City at the weekend.

2 How could things play out between Hull and Leeds on Wednesday?

It certainly looks as though these two sides should be serving up an exciting encounter when they face off in midweek.

Both sides will have ambitions of a push for the top six at the very least this season, and are showing form that suggests they may be able to get there.

The fact there are going to be bragging rights at stake between these two Yorkshire clubs, only serves to add some further incentive to this match as well.

As a result, it does look as though game should be one that is well worth keeping an eye on, come Wednesday night.