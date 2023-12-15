Highlights Ben Brereton Diaz opens up about life after Blackburn Rovers and his move to Villarreal in Spain. He's determined to prove himself at the "amazing club" and is working hard to do so.

Ben Brereton Diaz has opened up on life after Blackburn Rovers following his summer move to Spanish side Villarreal.

The forward slow start to life in LaLiga has led to links with a move back to the Championship, with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion both linked, but he remains determined to "keep working hard" and prove himself at an "amazing club".

Brereton Diaz was a key player in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side last season before departing at the end of his Rovers contract.

The Chile international contributed 36 goals and seven assists during his last two campaigns at Ewood Park, helping the club earn eighth and seventh-place finishes.

However, he was unable to agree terms with the Championship side over a new contract, instead opting to leave the Lancashire outfit as a free agent.

This led him to making the switch to La Liga, where he has earned 12 appearances in the Spanish top flight, as well as five in the Europa League.

Brereton Diaz opens up on Blackburn exit

Brereton Diaz has revealed how his life has changed having made the switch from Blackburn to La Liga.

The forward has claimed it is a big step up to go from the English second tier to competing at the highest level in Spain.

"It's an amazing club," said Brereton Diaz, via Mail Online.

"It's a step up for myself, from playing in the Championship.

"I just need to keep working hard. I've played some games, played a couple in the Europa League and a few in the league. It's a great league, very competitive and I'm excited to keep learning.

"Obviously, the weather's a lot different from where I'm from in Stoke on Trent!

“So, it's a lot more outside in the garden, with my girlfriend, I've also got a son who's nine months old.

“I spend some time with him after training and stuff like that."

Blackburn Rovers league position

Tomasson’s side is once again looking to compete for promotion to the Premier League despite losing such a key player in Brereton Diaz.

The team narrowly missed out on a play-off place last year, with an inferior goal difference to Sunderland costing them sixth in the table.

Blackburn are currently ninth in the second-division standings ahead of this weekend’s latest round of fixtures.

A 2-1 win over Bristol City on Tuesday evening earned the team an important three points, moving them to within two points of a play-off place as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Next up for Rovers is a trip to St. Mary’s to take on Southampton in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

Brereton Diaz’s Spanish struggles

Brereton Diaz’s time on the pitch in Spain hasn’t gone as well as he may have initially hoped.

The forward has started just twice in the league and is yet to score his first goal for the club.

He has been linked with a return to English football in recent weeks, indicating that his time in Spain may not last too long.

However, he could still turn things around if he can settle into his new surroundings and get back to playing at his best level again.