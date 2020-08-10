Leeds and West Brom battling Everton for striker valued at ‘well over’ £9m

Newly-promoted duo Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are reportedly battling Everton for FC Koln striker Jhon Cordoba, who will likely cost well in excess of €10 million (£9m).

The two sides are preparing for their return to the Premier League after Leeds won the Championship and the Baggies finished second last season.

Both Marcelo Bielsa and Slaven Bilic will likely be keen to bolster their striking options before the window slams shut in October with both squads looking light on goalscorers.

According to German outlet Kicker (via BuliNews), the newly-promoted duo are both eyeing a move for Cordoba from Koln.

The 27-year-old is understood to be on the shortlist of many clubs, including Everton, having entered the final year of his contract and rejected a new deal with the Bundesliga side.

The report claims that it would take “well over” £9 million to prize him away from Koln.

The Colombian forward fired the German club to promotion to the Bundesliga in the 2018/19 campaign, scoring 21 times, and showed his quality in the top flight last term by adding 13 goals in 29 appearances.

The Verdict

Signing a new striker should be high on the list of priorities for both the Baggies and Leeds, so their interest in Cordoba certainly seems to make a lot of sense.

The 27-year-old has shown his quality in front of goal in recent years and adapted to the challenge of making the step up from Bundesliga 2 to the Bundesliga very well.

The interest of an established club like Everton shows how highly rated the forward is and with just one year on his current deal, you’d imagine it shouldn’t break the bank to prize him away from Koln.