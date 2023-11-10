Highlights Derby County and Blackburn Rovers have shown interest in AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi, who has had a strong start to the season in League Two.

Al-Hamadi has already scored five goals and registered five assists in just fifteen matches this season.

The competition for Al-Hamadi's signature from Leeds United and Sunderland may make it difficult for Derby County to secure the signing, but he would be a good addition to the team.

Derby County are one of the latest sides to show an interest in AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk today, which claims that the Rams, along with Blackburn Rovers, have joined the race to sign the 21-year-old.

Leeds United were linked with a move for the player just a matter of days ago, whilst Sunderland have also been credited with an interest this month.

Al-Hamadi has had a brilliant start to the season in League Two, backing up an impressive second half of 2022/23.

The 21-year-old joined AFC Wimbledon from Wycombe Wanderers during the January transfer window and went on to score 10 goals in 19 League Two appearances before the season was out.

This led to bids from League One clubs Barnsley and Peterborough in the summer, but these offers were rejected.

Al-Hamadi has picked up this season where he left off last, though, which has continued to attract interest this campaign, this time from the Championship.

Would Ali Al-Hamadi be a good signing for Derby County?

With the above in mind, its begs the questiom, would Al-Hamadi be a good signing for the Rams?

To answer that, some of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts below.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Taking a look at his current goal record in League Two, it is hard to believe that Ali Al-Hamadi would not be a good signing for Derby County.

So far this season, the 21-year-old has already scored five goals, and registered five assists, which is an impressive return given he has played just fifteen matches.

One thing you would say, though, is that in Martyn Waghorn and James Collins, Derby already have two strikers capable of finding the back of the net, and you wonder how much opportunity Al-Hamadi might get at Pride Park in terms of starts right away.

Furthermore, Leeds and Sunderland are tough competition when it comes to securing his signature, with a move to a big Championship club having the possibility to be more appealing than a big club in League One.

Ali Al-Hamadi's senior career in numbers so far, as per Transfermarkt Club Matches Goals Assists Wycombe Wanderers 13 1 0 Bromley (Loan) 10 3 2 AFC Wimbledon 36 15 6 Stats correct as of 09/11/23

Of course, the higher up Al-Hamadi goes, the further the gap from his current level, which makes the deal risky.

All in all, he would be a good signing for Derby, but they may struggle to land him given the strong competition for his signature.

Ned Holmes

League One and Derby County feel like a more natural step up for Ali Al-Hamadi but it remains to be seen whether the Rams can win the race for him.

A host of Championship clubs have been linked and the interest will only grow while the Wimbledon forward keeps scoring goals.

He's showing no signs of slowing down and his dynamism could be just what Paul Warne needs given the striking options he currently has at Pride Park.

Winning the race for the 21-year-old and settling him quickly in the East Midlands could be the difference in the promotion race but it feels as though they might struggle to get a deal done.

We know he's likely to cost a seven-figure fee and even if Derby were willing to pay that, it's the competition they're likely to face that could be the real issue.