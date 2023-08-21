Highlights Granada have refused to negotiate the sale of Myrto Uzuni this summer despite interest from several clubs.

Uzuni's impressive goalscoring record in the Spanish second tier has attracted interest from clubs like Galatasaray and Stade de Reims.

Leeds United and Southampton have also taken an interest along with Brentford.

Granada are unwilling to negotiate a sale for winger Myrto Uzuni this summer, according to AS (via Sport Witness).

Although the Spanish side have taken this strong stance on the player, they aren't in full control of his future because he has a €25m release clause in his contract, meaning that any side that matches that figure will be allowed to bypass negotiations with his side and directly engage with his representatives.

With his contract not expiring for another three years, Granada would have had the license to demand that sizeable fee even if that clause wasn't in the contract.

Which clubs are in the race for Myrto Uzuni?

There are a number of clubs interested in the player and that comes as no surprise considering he recorded 23 goals and five assists in 38 league appearances in the Spanish second tier last season - an astonishing total for a player that operated both up top and on the wing during the 2022/23 campaign.

This has allowed him to attract interest from Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray, French outfit Stade de Reims and an unnamed Saudi club.

In terms of the English clubs that are interested in him, Brentford have joined Leeds United and Southampton in the race, with the former potentially the favourites out of the trio to get a deal over the line for the player considering how high his release clause is.

Thomas Frank's side have managed to establish themselves as a solid Premier League outfit - and did extremely well at the weekend by securing a 3-0 win away at local rivals Fulham.

That result may only help them in their potential quest to persuade Uzuni to make the move to the English capital.

Would Leeds United and Southampton benefit from securing a switch for Myrto Uzuni?

Leeds would definitely benefit from securing a move for the player considering they don't have too many attacking options at their disposal at this stage.

There's a chance Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra will become available again, but they could leave and with Jack Harrison departing, more firepower would certainly be useful.

It could be argued that the Whites are in need of both strikers and wingers, so having a player like Uzuni who can play both roles would be extremely useful for Daniel Farke's side.

He could be a real game-changer for the Whites but they have failed to generate too much money in player sales this summer, so it would be a surprise if they managed to get a deal over the line for him.

The Saints could also benefit from him, having offloaded James Ward-Prowse was a valuable goal contributor from midfield.

Che Adams has also been heavily linked with an exit from St Mary's and there continues to be speculation about the future of Nathan Tella, so bringing in Uzuni could pay dividends for Russell Martin's side.

At this stage, the Saints are probably more likely to secure promotion than the Whites considering the latter's off-field situation with Gnonto and Farke's need to make additions, something that could help Martin's side's cause if they go head-to-head with Leeds to sign Uzuni.

But plenty could change in the next week or so.

And Granada's stance on the player, with their refusal to negotiate, is a big blow to both second-tier teams.