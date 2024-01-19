Highlights Promotion is crucial for Ipswich Town to have a chance at retaining Kieran McKenna as head coach.

McKenna's tactical abilities have made Ipswich one of the elite teams in the Championship.

Leeds United and Southampton could influence McKenna's future at Ipswich, as they are also vying for promotion.

Leeds United or Southampton could have a significant say in Kieran McKenna's future at Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town must secure promotion to give them the best chance of retaining Kieran McKenna's services.

Ambitious Ipswich find themselves in the Championship's top two, three points clear of Russell Martin's Saints and seven points clear of Leeds.

Town were also ways going to hold their own in the second tier - to be firmly in the automatic promotion picture after Christmas is an incredible achievement.

The board in Suffolk won't be content.

Premier League football is firmly on the agenda and failure to reach the top flight could see the Tractor Boys' in-demand head coach move to pastures new.

McKenna is a special tactician. Much has been made of Ipswich's spending. However, the majority of the squad featured during last season's promotion campaign from League One.

The Northern Irishman has installed a meticulous style and work-rate into his players, making them immediately one of the second-tier's elite.

Ipswich Town statistics - 2023/24, as per FotMob Metric League Ranking Goals scored 50 2nd Expected goals (XG) 43 5th Big chances created 54 8th Goals conceded 34 8th Expected goals against (XGA) 28 5th Average possession 52% 9th

The numbers and dominance his side have shown is unheard of for teams promoted from the third-tier.

Unfortunately for Town, his coaching prowess has not gone unnoticed. If Ipswich were to fail in their promotion bid, they would undoubtedly face a fight to keep McKenna.

With Leeds and Southampton eyeing the automatic places, the two clubs could have a significant say in the 37-year-old's future at Portman Road.

Can Leeds United or Southampton edge Ipswich Town to automatic promotion?

One way for the Ipswich board to prevent McKenna from leaving is to secure promotion.

It's highly unlikely the 37-year-old would jump ship if he guided the club to back-to-back promotions. However, is automatic promotion still probable?

Statistically, there's an argument to say Town have been operating slightly above what is expected, and there's every chance they digress the norm in the second half of the campaign.

The norm is still an extremely high level of performance, with the Tractor Boys' goals scored, expected goals, expected goals against, and big chances created putting them firmly in the top-six conversation.

Yet, Southampton's form will be a cause for concern.

The Saints are unbeaten since September and, at present, are performing to a higher level than Town.

Leeds are also looking to hunt down McKenna's men. Daniel Farke's side sit slightly further adrift, but with the quality within their ranks, there's every chance of his team putting together a formidable run of form.

Ipswich will have to prevent their levels dropping if they're to hold off the relegated duo.

Crystal Palace and Brighton want Kieran McKenna

It should come as no surprise to see Premier League sides linked with McKenna.

Rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton are both reportedly interested in the 37-year-old, according to The Sun.

The report claims the Seagulls have added the Town boss to their list of "emergency" replacements for Roberto De Zerbi, should the Italian be tempted away from The Amex.

McKenna's attacking style would certainly go down well in East Sussex, and Brighton have been known for making shrewd managerial appointments.

If De Zerbi was to leave, there would certainly be concerns from those at Portman Road, yet, those worries could be quashed if promotion to the Premier League is secured come May.