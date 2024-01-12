Highlights Leeds United's search for a left-back continues as they miss out on signing Josh Doig, who is set to join Marseille instead.

The defensive predicament at Leeds has heightened the need for a wide defensive star to ensure success in the league.

The potential ripple effect of Doig's transfer includes implications for Rangers, Hellas Verona, and Leeds in their pursuit of left-back options.

Leeds United's long search for a left-back looks as though it will continue with Scottish international target Josh Doig set to move to the French south coast.

Leeds have long been in the market for a left-back with Junior Firpo failing to impress at Elland Road amongst injury issues, whilst Sam Byram has been a sporadic player at left-back for the season though he is naturally a right-back.

Djed Spence's early loan cancellation ahead of a move to Genoa and Luke Ayling's departure to Middlesbrough has put the Whites in a real defensive predicament defensively, and the need to bring in a wide defensive star could now be paramount to their successes in the league.

As a result, Daniel Farke's side were reportedly interested in bringing Doig into their ranks from Hellas Verona, with interest being touted alongside Rangers and other clubs. Though it appears the duo will miss out with the former Hibernian youth instead moving to French club Marseille.

Josh Doig transfer latest

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Marseille are set to finalise their talks with Hellas over the signing of Doig which would leave both Leeds and Rangers high-and-dry in their search for a left-back. The French outfit currently boast Renan Lodi in their ranks at left-back, though the Brazilian has been linked with Brentford thanks to injuries to Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry in recent weeks.

As a result, Marseille have needed a replacement and according to the report, they will be set to wrap up the signing of Doig over the weekend after coming to an agreement with the Scottish youngster.

Potential Josh Doig ripple effect

Of course, we saw earlier on Friday that current Rangers left-back Borna Barisic had been linked with a move away from the club, with Leeds reportedly showing their interest in the Croatian international to fix their left-back woes. Barisic has just six months left on his contract but is first-choice ahead of Ridvan Yilmaz - who, incidentally, has been linked with no other than Doig's soon-to-be-former club Hellas Verona so far in the transfer window.

This could have so many ripple effects in the transfer plans of Verona, Rangers and Leeds. The Italian side will surely want a left-back in if Doig goes, which means they could opt to sign Yilmaz. But if they do that, Rangers will then be highly reluctant to sell Barisic, as they'd be left without a first-team left-back heading into the business end of the season in the hunt for a domestic treble and some Europa League success - and that would leave Leeds hunting yet another target.

Leeds' full-back appearances (as of January 12, per Transfermarkt) Games in 2023/24 Archie Gray 14 Sam Byram 20 Luke Ayling 14 Djed Spence 7 Junior Firpo 5

If the Glasgow side had signed Doig, Barisic would have been potentially more likely to join Leeds; and had Leeds signed Doig, Barisic would have been more likely to stay at Rangers. But neither club securing his services means that especially the Whites have been left in a predicament and Barisic double-guessing his future.

Who could Leeds United sign instead?

Owen Beck is a loan name that has been bandied about with a potential move being made at the end of the transfer window, whilst Connor Roberts of Burnley has been linked and he has, on occasion, played on the left-hand side for the Clarets. But fans of the Elland Road outfit will be hoping that a proper, permanent left-back is signed in any case.