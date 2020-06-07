Leeds and Nottm Forest to miss out on European transfer target

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are set to miss out on Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne, with the Turkish giants ready to give him ‘one last chance’ at the club.

Diagne, 28, has been linked with the two Championship clubs, as well as being a reported target of Watford’s.

Galatasaray had initially placed a 5m euro price-tag on his head, but Turkish outlet Hurriyet reports that the 28-year-old will remain a Galatasaray player going into next season.

Coach Fatih Terim – former manager of AC Milan and the Turkish national team – is in his fourth stint in charge of Galatasaray, and he is said to be keen on giving Diagne another season to prove his worth to him.

The Senegalese is contracted to the club until 2023. He’s spent this season out on-loan with Club Brugge netting four goals in six league games.

But his spell in Belgium has been a contested one – Diagne started brightly but was later exiled, leaving his future up in the air and allowing the likes of Leeds and Forest to declare an interest.

Having played in both the Champions League and the Europa League, as well as featuring a handful of times for Senegal, Diagne is no doubt a worthy player.

But he looks to be slipping out of the grasp of Leeds and Forest as he eyes a final season in Turkey.

The verdict

There’s still a few more weeks until the season is finished, and in that time Diagne’s situation at Galatasaray could change. He seems a good player and someone who could be a good fit for English football, so Leeds and Forest will be keeping close tabs on his status in Turkey.