Leeds and Norwich eyeing move for Championship defender, previously linked with Rangers

Leeds United and Norwich City are the latest clubs to be linked with a move for Stoke City full-back Josh Tymon.

Earlier in the window, it was reported that Scottish giants Rangers had made an approach for the 23-year-old.

Contrasting reports later emerged, though, with Rangers writer Derek Clark stating that the club aren’t interested in Tymon, or indeed any other left-back this summer.

Amid the Rangers reports, Stoke City slapped a £6 million price tag on the player, but likely cast a sigh of relief when the latter report above emerged.

Now, though, they potentially face a further challenge to keep hold of their player this summer.

In the latest development, Football Insider have linked Premier League side Leeds United, as well as Championship rivals Norwich City with a transfer interest in their full-back.

As per the report, both clubs have registered their interest in Tymon, with the 23-year-old said to be “high on their wanted list”.

Tymon played a key role for Stoke City last term, making a total of 49 appearances for the Potters in all competitions.

In those matches, the young full-back contributed both defensively and offensively, registering four assists and scoring three goals.

Understandably, Stoke City are said to be reluctant to sell the former England youth international.

The Verdict

This is an interesting development in the Josh Tymon transfer saga.

Norwich City may be put off by the £6 million price tag that Stoke have placed upon the player, but you would not think that would deter a Premier League side with the riches the top flight brings.

Leeds, in particular, are likely flush for cash at the moment after just selling Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City for a reported fee of £42 million.

Having spent relatively big on Junior Firpo last summer, it could be argued that Leeds don’t need another left-back, but with Leif Davis linked with a loan move away from the club, and versatile option Stuart Dallas set to miss the start of the new season, Jesse Marsch does need depth in the position.

Tymon could certainly provide that, as well as competition for a starting spot, for what is a relatively low fee for a Premier League side.