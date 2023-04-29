Leeds United and Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs that have expressed an interest in Bristol City rising star Alex Scott, according to 90min.

The report claims that Brighton and Brentford are also on that list while Everton, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, and newly-promoted Sheffield United are also monitoring his situation.

Growing interest in Bristol City's Alex Scott

Scott was named the Championship young player of the season for 2022/23, which is a result of his emergence as a key player at Ashton Gate and is further evidence of his rising stock.

According to 90min, four Premier League clubs have taken action already - with Brighton, Brentford, Leeds, and Newcastle all expressing an interest.

It is understood that Everton, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, and the Blades have all been monitoring his situation while Atalanta, Bologna, Monaco and RB Leipzig have watched him recently.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that West Ham United are another of the teams interested.

Bristol City's stance on Alex Scott

Scott is expected to cost in the region of £30 million if he is to leave Bs3 this summer. The midfielder, who dazzled on the national stage in the Robins' FA Cup tie with Manchester City, is under contract at Ashton Gate until 2025.

FLW understands that the South West club are expecting there to be lots of interest in the midfielder this summer but are keen to include a loan-back clause in any potential deal that sees him depart.

Will Alex Scott leave Bristol City this summer?

It looks increasingly likely that Scott will leave City this summer.

The 20-year-old has been sensational this season, deservingly beating the likes of Amad Diallo to the young player of the year award, but it does seem like he'll be leaving Ashton Gate this summer.

There is so much interest in him and you'd imagine that an offer around or in excess of City's asking price is likely to be made.

As gutted as supporters will be, Scott's exit should generate cash that can be reinvested into the squad and can help them build on the progress made this term.

Nigel Pearson's side showed they can win games without the rising star by producing some impressive performances and results in his absence but a loan-back deal would be excellent business.