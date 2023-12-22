Highlights Leeds and Leicester face competition from European giants Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid for the signing of Celtic's Matt O'Riley.

O'Riley has been in excellent form for Celtic this season, with nine goals and eight assists in 24 appearances.

It is unlikely that O'Riley will move to a Championship side, with clubs like Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and West Ham also interested in his signature.

Leicester City and Leeds United face competition from a host of Europe's elite clubs, including the likes of Newcastle United and Inter Milan, in the race to sign Celtic's Matt O'Riley.

It was claimed by Sky Sports News, a few days before the summer transfer window shut that both Leeds and Southampton were interested in a deal for the English-born Danish international.

Leeds wanted to improve their midfield before the close of play, while Southampton had identified it as an area to improve as well. However, Southampton never made an offer for the player, but with hours to go, Leeds made a £10 million bid for the 23-year-old, which was rejected by Celtic.

They are two clubs with vast resources in comparison to many second tier sides, and the other relegated Premier League side of last season have also been linked, with the Foxes first thought to be interested back in June.

Since then, it has been reported last week by TEAMtalk, that Leicester are admirers of O’Riley, after his impressive performances with the Scottish champions. The update states that the Foxes are monitoring the players situation ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Matt O'Riley's Celtic performances

Celtic are in a strong position regarding O'Riley, and may be able to demand considerably more than Leeds' summer bid, as the 23-year-old signed a new four-year contract back in September after speculation in the window.

Unsurprisingly, given the interest in his signature, he has been in excellent form for Celtic this season, with him so far having nine goals and eight assists to his name in 24 appearances in all competitions this term from midfield.

O’Riley has also impressed on the international stage, with him grabbing three assists in six Champions League games, in what was a tough group involving the likes of Atletico Madrid and Lazio.

He signed for Celtic in January 2022 from MK Dons, having only been with the then League One side for a year after leaving Fulham. He joined the Scottish giants on a four-and-a-half year deal for around £1.5 million fee after they met his release clause.

Operating as a box-to-box midfielder, O'Riley has developed well in the last two years, and the club would stand to turn a huge profit on him should they decide to cash in during the January or summer window.

He's also been rewarded for his good form with a cap for his country, playing 61 minutes in a 2-0 defeat in a Euros qualifier to Northern Ireland. O'Riley is likely to increase that tally dramatically over the next few years,

Matt O'Riley's career stats (as of 22/12/23) Club Appearances Goals Assists Fulham 5 0 0 MK Dons 54 10 8 Celtic* 96 17 24 Denmark* 1 0 0

Leeds and Leicester's Matt O'Riley chances take hit

However, if he is to move on in January, it almost certainly won't be to any Championship side, even if the likes of Leeds and Leicester are in a strong position to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Some of the interested clubs involved in O'Riley highlight his quality and the sort of level that he deserves to be playing at if he leaves Celtic in the near future.

Italian giants Inter Milan have joined the race for his signature, according to Sky Sports News. This report also states that Aston Villa have been watching the player, while Atletico Madrid and PSV Eindhoven have also been keeping an eye on the midfielder.

Newcastle United are also believed to be in the mix for him - and a move to St James' Park could be attractive for O'Riley considering the Magpies are heading in a very promising direction and a league above Leicester. West Ham are also thought to be keen on the 23-year-old midfielder, and can offer him European football, too.

Leeds and Leicester may have tried their luck in the summer to sign the Celtic midfielder and could well be interested again in just over a week's time when the window opens, but their chances are surely slim-to-none.

Not only that, but Fabrizio Romano recently said that the player would take a Scottish-record fee to be sold by Celtic in the near future: A record fee for O’Riley would indicate that Celtic are going to be commanding more than £25.8million, the fee that broke the record as they sold Jota to Al Ittihad in the summer just gone.

O'Riley is a player that Leeds and Leicester can forget about, even if they gain promotion, given so many other parties can offer him European football and more, and the finances involved in such a deal for Celtic's star player.